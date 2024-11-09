BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to dredge the Baltimore Harbor and its channels to allow for container ships to safely pass to and from the Port of Baltimore.

The project, which is funded by a $33.5 million contract awarded to Curtin Maritime Corp, is expected to be complete by March 2025.

The Corps plans to use a hybrid-powered clamshell dredge to excavate 2.3 million cubic yards of material from federal navigation channels, which are used by ships traveling between Port of Baltimore facilities.

The last time officials dredged Baltimore’s channels was in 2019 due to a record amount of rainfall in 2018. Officials said the rain brought millions of tons of sediment into the Chesapeake Bay and shipping channels.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Port of Baltimore is a hub for the Baltimore economy and consumer supply chain.

In October, President Joe Biden announced $3 billion in federal funds will be used to improve ports across the United States.

President Joe Biden announces funding for carbon reduction at U.S. ports during an Oct. 29 event at the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

According to Gov. Wes Moore, a portion of the $147 million from the federal investment will go toward creating more than 350 manufacturing jobs for the Port of Baltimore.

The announcement came nine months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a container ship, causing it to collapse.

During his visit to Baltimore, Biden praised the city for how quickly the port was reopened.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“When I see this port now, cranes in the air, ships and cargo on the move, I hope and feel what I hope you feel, a real sense of pride,” Biden said.

Biden’s visit also came a month after Port of Baltimore workers went on a strike that lasted three days.

During the recent strike by the International Longshoreman’s Association, which represents 25,000 workers at 14 ports along the East Coast and Gulf coast, many raised concerns about consumer price hikes if the strike lasted between two to three weeks.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.