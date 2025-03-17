Monday is move-in day for T. Rowe Price as its 2,000 Baltimore-based employees will begin to relocate from the company’s longtime downtown building to lavish new Harbor Point offices.

During a media tour Friday, workers put finishing touches on floor tiling outside boardrooms and arranged potted plants in common areas. Roughly half of its employees will transition to the new building over the next few days, with the rest following in the coming weeks.

“This is the fun part,” said Max Beatty, director of operations for the Beatty Development Group.

Employees began to tour the offices, which still has that new-building smell, last week. The building features two seven-story towers connected by an open, glass atrium and five pedestrian walkways.

About half the workspaces will be developed to assigned desks, while the other half will be flexible — meaning employees might sit one place one day and another the next. Employees work hybrid schedules, splitting time between home and the office, and will be able to store belongings in overnight lockers.

There are underground parking, a fitness center overlooking a harborside park, a café — dubbed T. & Coffee — multiple drink machines on each floor and three “libraries” that function as quiet work areas. In addition to T. Rowe Price lettering on water glasses, common areas include bighorn sheep statuettes and copies of “T. Rowe Price: The Man, The Company, and The Investment Philosophy,” a book on the firm’s Baltimore founder.

The crown jewel of the building might be a rooftop garden terrace that offers panoramic views of the harbor, from the Domino Sugar sign to the Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Terminal.

A news release described the building as a “dynamic, campus-like environment.”

“We’re promoting movement,” said Amy Beall, the company’s head of corporate real estate and workplace strategy.

The move has been four years in the making. T. Rowe Price announced in December 2020 that it would leave downtown Baltimore — where it has been headquartered since its 1937 founding. It has been in its offices at 100 E. Pratt Street since 1975. The investment firm initially expected to move into the Harbor Point building last year, but the relocation was delayed.

Located at 1307 Point St. and developed by Beatty Development Group, the new building is larger than the company’s old space, allowing room to grow. The offices could accommodate up to 400 more employees.

A view of the building's reception area. (T. Rowe Price)

A view of the atrium. (T. Rowe Price)

Beatty declined Friday to disclose the cost of construction, and Beall declined to share details of T. Rowe Price’s lease, except to say it was a “long-term commitment” at Harbor Point. In a 2020 news release, T. Rowe Price said the lease would be 15 years. That agreement would take effect upon “building completion” and has three, five-year extension options, according to disclosures to bondholders.

The company’s lease at its downtown building was set to last until 2027, according to a 2013 news release. On last month’s earnings call, T. Rowe Price’s chief financial officer, Jen Dardis, said the company would be paying “double rent” as part of the move.

Asked by an analyst about extra costs for this year, Dardis said she expected “between $20 [million] and $30 million of impact” tied to relocating the company’s headquarters. A T. Rowe Price spokesperson declined to comment beyond the earnings call.

T. Rowe Price’s relocation is another boost for the Harbor Point neighborhood, which has come to life in recent years.

But it also comes amid a continued exodus from downtown. Beatty characterized the new offices not as a loss for the central business district but as a “massive reinvestment” in Baltimore.

Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., said T. Rowe Price investing in a new building in Baltimore, rather than outside the city, is “a huge win,” although he noted “backfilling” the vacuum downtown will be a challenge.

Baltimore Banner reporter Giacomo Bologna contributed to this article.