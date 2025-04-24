Tradepoint Atlantic, the company behind the major redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point, is expanding into Howard County with a new logistics hub that is expected to create 500 supply chain and logistics jobs.

Tradepoint said it is investing $100 million to build an inland office industrial park, called “Tradepoint at Savage Crossing,” at the planned site along U.S. Route 1. The logistics hub will include 500,000 square feet of warehouse and industrial space across three buildings to support shipping, storage and local manufacturing.

Tradepoint at Savage Crossing is expected to take three years to build, with construction slated to begin in mid 2026, officials said at a news conference this week.

Marc Salotti, Tradepoint Atlantic’s managing director, said the Route 1 corridor was “ideally positioned for reinvestment and growth in our sector.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Officials pointed to the road’s advantageous location between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., with access to the Port of Baltimore and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined Tradepoint Atlantic representatives for a news conference on Tuesday. (Howard County Government)

“A company like Tradepoint Atlantic could have chosen any variety of jurisdictions to site its first expansion, but Howard County’s strategic location and business friendly approach made this an ideal partnership,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a news release. “We are excited for this locally grown powerhouse of a company to bring needed investment and revitalization to this stretch of the Route 1 corridor.”

This is the first expansion for Tradepoint Atlantic outside of its 3,300-acre site at Sparrows Point in Baltimore County.

For more than a century, Sparrows Point was home to a steelmaking plant where tens of thousands of people worked. After decades of decline, the plant traded hands and eventually shuttered, leaving a massive, polluted industrial site on the waterfront.

Over the past decade, Tradepoint Atlantic has transformed much of that site into a logistics hub with numerous warehouses and thousands of workers who load and unload trucks, trains and ships. There are plans to build a huge new container terminal at Sparrows Point, which could dramatically increase the amount of goods moving through the Port of Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The name “Tradepoint Atlantic” is often used interchangeably with “Sparrows Point,” but the company’s decision to develop the site in Howard County signals that its ambitions are bigger than any single property.

“We feel we have developed a great business model in bringing value to underutilized and blighted industrial sites and we have an experienced and talented team in place to help bring these projects to fruition,” Aaron Tomarchio, executive vice president of corporate affairs, said in an email. “It just made sense for us to begin to look at other opportunities outside our current footprint.”

Tomarchio said Tradepoint Atlantic has not yet purchased the Howard County site, but a deal to buy the land is expected to close by the end of this year.

This article may be updated.