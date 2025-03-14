The HarborView Marina off Key Highway in South Baltimore abruptly announced it’s closing, effective March 31, citing “safety concerns.”

The closure was announced in an email to members sent Thursday night that has been reviewed by The Banner.

A staff member at the marina said that only the owner is authorized speak to the news media and that the owner was not immediately available.

The email says an engineer advised the ownership of “safety concerns about the current condition of the fixed pier.” The message acknowledges the short notice, but says all boats must be removed no later than the end of the month.

Patrick Campbell, a marina member for more than 10 years, said he had never seen a sudden closure of a marina like this before.

“It’s totally gobsmacking, it really is,” he said.

Campbell said he has never worried about the pier’s safety and said it’s always felt “as solid as anything could be.”

HarborView Marina was once home to the the Tiki Barge, which closed in 2019 and then floated, empty, until late 2023. The community is also home to a DiPasquale’s Marketplace location.

Patrick Campbell aboard his boat, Knotty Minds, in the HarborView Marina, sometime around 2019. (Courtesy of Patrick Campbell)

Slip holders, including Campbell, are now working to move their boats to other nearby marinas. HarborView Marina has 278 slips, according to its website.

The email from the marina’s management said it will provide refunds for any slip holders who have already paid for time beyond March 31.

“It’s my favorite place. It’s like a little sanctuary when you go there,” Campbell said.

This is a developing story.