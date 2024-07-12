Kroger Co. has revealed that four Maryland-based Harris Teeter grocery stores may soon be owned by the chain behind the Piggly Wiggly franchise.

Kroger identified this week the stores — including two Harris Teeters in Montgomery County, one in Calvert County and another and Talbot County — it intends to offload in preparation for a merger with another national grocery giant, Albertsons Companies Inc. If the merger clears the necessary federal and state regulatory hurdles, the four Maryland stores would be taken over by C&S, a private wholesale grocery supply chain that operates Grand Union grocery stores and the Piggly Wiggly franchise.

Kroger and Albertsons previously announced they intended to sell stores in Maryland, but had not identified which of the state’s 18 Harris Teeters would eventually change hands.

Kroger and Albertsons are facing strong opposition to the merger from some states and the Federal Trade Commission, which is charged with enforcing antitrust laws and promoting consumer protections. The agency along with nine states including Maryland filed a lawsuit in February challenging Kroger’s $24.6 billion bid to purchase Albertsons.

Authorities have said such consolidation across the grocery retail industry, which has accelerated substantially since 1990, contributes over time to higher prices for consumers, producers and especially low-income households with food accessibility challenges.

Kroger and Albertsons’ plan to sell its stores to C&S may help ease regulatory concerns ahead of a possible consolidation.

The Maryland stores slated for sale are located: