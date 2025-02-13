Joann, the popular craft and fabric store that declared bankruptcy last month, is set to close 13 stores in Maryland as part of a nationwide move to shutter more than half of its locations.

The affected Maryland stores span locations across the state. The single store that will remain in operation in Maryland is in Annapolis.

The affected stores will have closing sales, then the company will “vacate the Closing Store location,” according to Joann’s court filing, which doesn’t provide a date for the stores to close by.

The 80-year-old arts and crafts retailer has 800 stores across 49 states, according to the filings. Joann filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 15 — the second time within a year — citing inventory shortages and “lasting challenges in the retail environment.” It previously sought Chapter 11 in March 2024 and later became a private company.

The retailer is expected to begin the closing process as soon as possible, according to the court documents.

The Westminster, Maryland location of Joann declined to comment. The corporate branch of Joann didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here’s the list of Maryland locations that are closing: