A staffing company jointly owned by the Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health Systems is laying off 1,047 employees and shutting down after more than four decades in business.

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins said employees were notified in October of the planned closure of Broadway Services, a Baltimore-based company founded in 1982. Broadway Services notified state regulators this week that it would shut down by the end of June.

The company employs janitors, truck drivers, security guards, parking attendants and more, according to the company’s website, and bills itself as the “Baltimore-Washington-Annapolis Area’s premier service company.”

A Johns Hopkins spokesperson said Broadway Services employees work at the university and the health system, as well as for clients throughout the region.

The decision to shut down Broadway Services was made last year and is not related to any federal funding cuts, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Johns Hopkins has been working to find the affected employees new jobs.

Johns Hopkins, one of the largest employers in Maryland, announced earlier this month that it would be laying off more than 2,000 employees as officials at the university grapple with massive federal funding cuts.

Jhpiego, the Center for Communication Programs and the Hopkins School of Medicine will layoff 1,975 people in 44 countries — the largest job cut in university history. There will also be 247 eliminated in the United States, mostly in Baltimore, in the wake of near-death cutbacks at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The layoffs include 130 employees at Jhpiego as well as 107 employees at the Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Communication Programs.

Banner reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this reporting.