More than 15 months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s main span collapsed into the Patapsco River, the remaining portions of the structure will finally begin to be demolished.

The monthslong, mechanical demolition will begin “on or about July 7, weather permitting,” the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a news release Thursday.

Segments of the bridge over the water will be destroyed first, followed by sections over Hawkins Point and then Sollers Point. Crews will use machinery such as excavators, concrete saws, vacuum, cranes and trucks.

Last year, letters the authority sent to the Maryland Department of the Environment indicated that explosives would be used as part of the demolition. But that will not be the case, at least not initially.

“Controlled detonations will not be used during this phase of demolition,” the news release stated.

Preconstruction work, such as collecting topographic data and boring into the Patapsco riverbed, began in January. Construction of the new bridge — which will be a much taller span — is set to begin by the end of the year.

The bridge is expected to cost just under $2 billion and be complete by October 2028.