From the editors This is a developing story. Check back for updates as new details emerge.

Longshoremen strike as contract expires

Updated at 12:13 a.m.

It’s on.

After months of anticipation and last-minute negotiating, members of the longshoremen’s union gathered outside the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore — and at ports across the East Coast and Gulf Coast — to make good on the promise to strike.

The strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association began at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday after the current six-year contract expired.

More than 100 people gathered along Broening Highway outside the marine terminals at the Port of Baltimore, calling for higher wages and to stop automation at the ports. They held signs saying “Machines don’t feed families” and “No work without a fair contract.”

Many picketers wore their neon orange and yellow work vests as they marched in front of the entrance to the port.

Looming in the background were the massive Panamax cranes used by the longshoremen to load and unload cargo containers from the world’s biggest ships. Those walking the picket line in the darkness took part in a call and response.

”What are we gonna do?“ someone yelled

”Shut ‘em down,” workers responded.

”Who are we?“

“ILA.“

“Union!“

”Power!”

Dozens of people gathered along Broening Highway outside the marine terminals, calling for higher wages and to stop automation at the ports. (Wesley Lapointe/for The Baltimore Banner)

Picketers interact with drivers outside the Dundalk Marine Terminal. (Wesley Lapointe/for The Baltimore Banner)

Most cars and trucks that drove by the picket line honked their horns or played music. One driver tried to cross the picket line and drive into the port.

Nearly every longshoremen walked toward the car. The crowd swelled. They blocked the entrance and yelled. After a minute or so, the driver left, the crowd cheered and the picket line resumed.

The strike in Baltimore mirrored those at ports from Maine to Texas, as dockworkers began walking picket lines over wages and automation. It comes four months after the Port of Baltimore fully reopened in the wake of the Key Bridge collapse, and five weeks before the U.S. presidential election.

The Associated Press reported that workers went on strike even though progress was reported in talks Monday. The strike affecting 36 ports is the first by the union since 1977.

Monday evening, the U.S. Maritime Alliance said it had increased its offer to 50% raises over six years, and it pledged to keep limits on automation in place from the old contract, the AP reported. The union wants a complete ban on automation. It wasn’t clear just how far apart both sides are.

The union didn’t answer requests for comment on the talks Monday night, but said earlier in the day that the ports had refused demands for a fair contract and the alliance seemed intent on a strike, according to the AP. The two sides had not held formal negotiations since June.

— Giacomo Bologna

More than 100 people gathered outside the Dundalk Marine Terminal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (Wesley Lapointe/for The Baltimore Banner)

Shipping companies and union trade counteroffers

Updated at 6 p.m. ET

With six hours to go before the start of a strike, the trade group representing shipping companies and port operators is asking for an extension of the current contract.

In a statement, the United States Maritime Association, or USMX, said it had exchanged offers on Monday with the East Coast dockworkers’ union. Both sides are drawing closer to an agreement, according to USMX, which is asking to extend the current contract and hammer out details of a new deal — while averting a strike.

“Our offer would increase wages by nearly 50 percent, triple employer contributions to employee retirement plans, strengthen our health care options, and retain the current language around automation and semi-automation,” USMX said in a statement.

The International Longshoremen’s Association, or ILA, has not made a statement since earlier this afternoon, when it signaled a strike was still coming.

“ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing,” the union said in that statement. “It’s disgraceful that most of these foreign-owned shipping companies are engaged in a ‘Make and Take’ operation: They want to make their billion-dollar profits at United States ports, and off the backs of American ILA longshore workers, and take those earnings out of this country and into the pockets of foreign conglomerates.”

Last year, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents West Coast dockworkers, secured a contract that gave members a 32% pay raise over six years.

— Giacomo Bologna

A strike could cause major disruption to the local economy, depending how long it lasts. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Wait, what’s happening?

Longshoremen — the women and men who load and unload cargo from ships — are preparing for their first strike on the East Coast in nearly 50 years. Every port from Texas to Maine, including Baltimore, will be affected. The Port of Baltimore is a mix of privately and publicly owned marine terminals along the Patapsco River. Baltimore’s port is one of the nation’s busiest, and the longshoremen play a critical role in the import and export of cars, farm machinery, consumer goods and much more.

Their six-year contract with shipping companies expires at midnight. The union is asking for higher wages and to stop automation at ports. But the sides haven’t engaged in negotiations since June, and there are just a few hours left to reach an agreement.

What would be the impact on Baltimore?

The immediate impact would be that roughly 2,000 people will stop working at midnight if a deal is not reached. Without the longshoremen to load and unload goods, other work at the port will grind to a halt. Some companies have already been routing goods to West Coast ports ahead of a potential East Coast strike.

For the average Baltimorean, there would be no sign of a port strike Tuesday morning. But the longer a strike persists, the more likely it is to disrupt industries like warehousing, trucking, groceries and restaurants before rippling out into the broader economy of Baltimore.

What is the union’s position?

The International Longshoremen’s Association, or ILA, says it has about 85,000 members, who often work dangerous jobs for long hours.

Over the past few years, the international shipping industry has boomed, but the union says those profits have largely gone to the corporations — not the workers — and have done little to lower prices for consumers.

Union officials say any automation of ports will not lower prices for consumers, but simply lead to more profits for these international shipping companies.

The ILA has three local organizations operating in the Port of Baltimore. The largest, Local 333, has about 1,850 members.

What are the shipping companies saying?

The shipping companies and operators are represented by the United States Maritime Alliance, or USMX. According to USMX, the ILA has refused to come to the negotiating table for months and refuses to bargain. The alliance says about 25,000 workers are covered by the current contract.

On Thursday, USMX filed an unfair labor practice complaint with regulators and asked the federal government to order the ILA back to negotiations.