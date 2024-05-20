Update: Homecoming Hero nominations have closed. Thank you for your interest.

The Baltimore Banner is pleased to partner with the nonprofit organizer, Baltimore Homecoming, to solicit public nominations for 2024 class of Homecoming Heroes.

Nominations are open from April 15-May 15, 2024.

The awards, presented by sponsor T. Rowe Price, will recognize five Baltimore community nonprofit leaders and activists who have dedicated themselves to improving the city, granting each $5,000 to help further their work, along with opportunities to connect with city movers and shakers at events throughout the region — and to potentially spark new partnerships, investments and collaborations.

