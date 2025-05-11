After 37 years of leading Baltimore’s Abell Foundation, president Bob Embry will retire, confirmed the foundation’s spokesman Andy Green.

The foundation contributes about $16 million each year to health, economic and educational projects and initiatives across the city and Embry has been one of Baltimore’s most influential figures spanning back decades.

Before joining the foundation, Embry held leadership positions on the Board of School Commissioners for Baltimore City, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development, according to his biography on the foundation’s website.

Embry, who is turning 88 this year, will stay with the foundation until its board selects a new president, as first reported in the Baltimore Sun.

Clayton Guyton, the director of the Rosestreet Community Center in East Baltimore, said Embry, over the course of nearly 30 years, helped the nonprofit transform the neighborhood from one where drug dealers would announce the start of the day by firing gunshots into the air to one where neighbors host cookouts near clean alleys and flower gardens.

“He gave us the wind under our wings, our community’s wings, so that we could fly to the point where we could actually help people not just one or two times, but to continuously help,” Guyton said.

