A group of leaders from across the area were honored as The Baltimore Banner’s third class of Emerging Leaders on Wednesday night.

The honorees shared stories about how they’re making an impact in Baltimore and beyond at an event at The Center Club in downtown Baltimore. Each honoree was selected from a pool of community nominations by a committee of local leaders.

Nicole Antar

Assistant Vice President, Creative & Communications, SECU

Nicole Antar. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Making financial wellness accessible to all is a goal of Nicole Antar’s employer, SECU, and Antar recently spearheaded an effort to teach financial literacy to everyone from elementary-age children to young adults.

“Finance affects you at every stage of life, so I think it’s important to start at a young age,” said Antar, whose team primarily reaches out through special events.

“We created a four-week pilot program at Rossville Elementary School in Baltimore County during Financial Literacy Month that included presentations, worksheets for children to complete and a ‘Jeopardy!’ style Q&A competition based on what they had learned. They could earn ‘SECU dollars’ — imaginary money that they could use to purchase gear at our SECU store, or they could donate it to their peers. We are looking to roll out similar events in other elementary and middle schools,” she said.

To reach high school and college students, Antar and her team helped create a digital app called FinSmart. “It’s an interactive program where students can click to see how a career choice may affect their income level, create a monthly budget, and see how buying a car or house will affect [their] monthly budget. They are learning practical skills that they can apply to their daily lives,” she said.

Antar added that a future initiative will create an online hub with financial blogs, how-to videos and other resources to teach financial literacy that would be available to everyone.

“Through our partnership with University of Maryland Athletics, we also have a unique opportunity to work with athletes,” Antar said. “Thanks to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), student-athletes can make money from their personal brands, and sometimes this can result in millions of dollars. Some of these athletes may have limited knowledge of how to manage this money, and we can help.”

Antar, whose parents were missionaries, so she grew up overseas, said her parents instilled the importance of giving back to your community in her at a young age. Antar leads SECU’s annual Kindness Campaign, and volunteers at Rebuild Together Howard County, which does repairs on homes for the elderly, veterans and those with disabilities. She has two daughters with special needs and also volunteers at the University of Maryland Medical Center working with kids, and packs meal kits at Morgan State University.

“Food insecurity on campus is a big deal and tackling it is another way to improve college kids’ lives,” she said.

Alejandra Balcázar

Latine/x Student Development Coordinator, Towson University

Alejandra Balcazar. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Alejandra Balcazar ignored the first three times the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) called her, assuming it was a solicitation for a donation.

“I finally gave up and answered the next time they called and agreed to attend a meeting. It changed my life,” she said. “It was one of the first times I saw Latinos in positions of power, and they wanted to coach and mentor me. It gave me a purpose to do the same for other Latinos.”

She took that experience to her job as the Latine/x student development coordinator at Towson University and is now executive vice president of ALPFA, Baltimore chapter.

“Representing the Latine/x students, providing programming to explore their identities and providing a safe space is so important, especially with the politics of today,” Balcazar said, adding that she works with many undocumented students and students with undocumented parents.

Her role focuses on ensuring academic and professional success for students. Her Cafecito & Chat speaker series brings in Latine/x professionals to help students develop networking skills and cultivate internship and job opportunities.

“Representation is so important for students to see people succeeding in different careers. For students about to graduate, I help them with things such as what to wear for the first day of work and why wearing high heels may be uncomfortable if you will be on your feet all day. If [you] are attending an office happy hour, limit yourself to two drinks, and if you are invited to an office dinner, order something that allows you to take small bites so that you can make conversation,” Balcazar said.

Social events are also a tool she uses to bring students together. She launched the Comunidad series that meets each month and mixes games, movies and educational offerings. “One discussion we had centered on terminology — the differences between Latino, Latinx and Latine/x, for example,” she noted. “We also bring in alumni who are Latine/x to provide networking opportunities for students, and I encourage the alumni to promote our students at their workplaces when there are job openings.”

Balcazar also works with high school seniors about how to apply for college and for financial aid, especially if their parents are undocumented.

“If I can help one student get to college, it can have such an impact on their life,” she said.

Balcazar recently transitioned to a new job at the University of Maryland, Baltimore as assistant director of student success, where she looks forward to working with a diverse demographic.

Leah Cuadros Vogely

Director of Experience Design & Delivery Enablement, Exelon

Leah Vogely. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Like many busy professionals, Leah Cuadros Vogely was looking to give back to her community but was not sure how to find an organization that fit her skills and passion. Her company, Exelon, has a program through Business Volunteers of Maryland that allows her to share her interests and be matched with a local nonprofit organization.

“It was a little like filling out a dating profile,” Vogely said with a laugh. “They gave me six choices, and as I researched Make Studio, I knew immediately that was a match.” Make Studio empowers artists with disabilities to grow as professionals with visibility and voice in their communities.

“For artists with disabilities, many of them age out of programs when they are 18 to 21, because there are few art programs for adults,” Vogely said. “Make Studio represents these artists like a gallery owner — we provide studio space, help them with framing their work, get them in gallery and art shows, and help them sell their art.”

Make Studio’s mission aligns with Vogely’s background and education, she noted.

“I have a degree in fine arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art, and at Exelon, I run a team that works on software design and development. I always wanted to be an artist, although as a child finger-painting, I did know I would be working for a utility company one day,” she said.

Vogely added that she has always had a passion for disability equity.

“In my job, we create accessible digital products for people with low vision, hearing issues, anxiety and cognitive disabilities, so Make Studio is another way I can give back to this community,” she said.

Vogely said she did not initially know how to pursue community work, but she credits her employer for helping her figure it out. “I had a desire to expand my life beyond work and make an impact, which aligned with Exelon’s service-based mindset. At Exelon, it’s seen as a priority to serve the community.”

She noted that Exelon celebrates National Volunteer Month every April. “Every day of the month, there are volunteer opportunities for me and my colleagues,” Vogely said. “I cannot imagine working at a company that doesn’t encourage community service. My community work is done through a human-centered lens, and at Make Studio, I feel like I am making a difference.”

Nick Cuneo, M.D., M.P.H.

Co-Founder and Medical Director, HEAL Refugee Health & Asylum Collaborative

C. Nicholas Cuneo. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Dr. Nick Cuneo saw the plight of refugees during fellowships in Haiti and South Africa, but it was his time spent in Baltimore as a medical student at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine that led to his decision to make providing medical care to these vulnerable individuals his life’s work.

As a medical student, he co-founded the Refugee Health Partnership, and in 2021, he used his professional partnerships to launch the HEAL Refugee Health & Asylum Collaborative to provide medical, mental health and legal assistance to immigrant survivors of torture and trauma seeking refuge in the U.S.

“Our patients are new to this country and trying to navigate the medical and legal system while also dealing with serious trauma. They are in need of very specialized medical care,” said Cuneo. “I saw an unmet need here in Baltimore.”

Cuneo, who is also an assistant professor of pediatrics and medicine at Hopkins, noted that due to the myriad services HEAL’s patients need, it was important to leverage key partnerships. Johns Hopkins provides students and trainees from a wide range of programs, Loyola University of Maryland provides mental health services, Esperanza Center houses medical and forensic evaluation services, while Asylee Women Enterprise leads the wraparound case management program. HEAL also works with more than 60 legal partners, and all services are provided free of charge.

“Our medical care is very specialized. For example, if during a forensic medical evaluation, a physician notices a large scar, documenting that may be important for their legal case for asylum,” said Cuneo. “Upon arrival in Baltimore, they are very vulnerable after what is usually a harrowing journey to the U.S. Those first interactions with them can be very impactful. They have experienced significant trauma, and it’s critical that we establish trust with them so that they can be open about their experiences.

“We provide trauma-informed care so that our patients don’t have to relive their experiences over and over.”

Cuneo said some of the most difficult cases involve women who have experienced genital mutilation or cutting. “These women have little faith in medical providers, so trust is incredibly important,” he said.

He added that HEAL is seen as a national leader in its work with LGBTQ+ refugees.

“Many of them don’t feel at home in the migrant community due to their sexual or gender identity,” Cuneo said. “The best part of my job is seeing patients’ journeys and watching them flourish with dignity.”

Molly Doran

Director of Programs, The Aaron Straus and Lilie Straus Foundation

Molly Doran. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Throughout its 99-year history, the Straus Foundation has always focused on access to quality health care. Molly Doran, director of programs, said she saw an opportunity for the organization to expand on its health initiatives to include maternal health.

“In Baltimore and other parts of Maryland, there is a stark racial inequity in maternal health,” Doran said. “I am focused on helping achieve birth equity and access to maternity care.”

Doran’s passion for maternal health helped lead Straus to expand its efforts on this critical area that is close to her heart.

“Outside of my work at Straus, I am also a doula, helping mothers during the birthing process,” Doran said. “It’s such an honor, and I love it.”

This experience opened Doran’s eyes to the need to support the birthing workforce.

“Doulas don’t make a living wage unless you work 24/7, which is not sustainable, so they often leave the workforce. One of our newest grantees at the Straus Foundation is the Doula Alliance of Maryland, which advocates for Medicaid reimbursement and access to doulas for Black Marylanders,” Doran said.

Doran’s dedication to new mothers goes beyond her advocacy for doulas. She is the board chair of ShareBaby, an organization that addresses the unmet needs of newborn children in Baltimore through the distribution of free diapers and other essential items.

“When I first became a mother, I was unaware of the issue of diaper insecurity. I learned at ShareBaby that diapers are the one essential item that is not covered by most social safety net programs and that about half of Baltimore mothers struggle to afford diapers,” she said. “If you send your child to day care, there is a set amount of diapers that you must provide for the week. If you cannot supply enough, your child will be sent home, which means that the mother cannot work.”

ShareBaby provides diapers and essential items through 70 partner organizations.

In addition to maternal health, Doran is also passionate about immigration advocacy and services.

“Baltimore’s immigration population continues to grow, and Straus aims to be a safe place for them to share their challenges, especially in these uncertain times. As a small organization, we can be nimble to adapt our strategies as things change,” Doran said.

Doran said the Straus Foundation is focused on helping increase the number of immigration attorneys, bilingual healthcare providers and interpreters.

Brian Gerardo

Senior Associate, Learning and Capacity Building, Annie E. Casey Foundation

Brian Gerardo. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Brian Gerardo never had working for nonprofits on his Bingo card as a career choice. However, he credits his upbringing for his interest in improving the lives of young people.

“I grew up in a military family, so I attended different schools,” he said. “Some were well-resourced with computers, while others struggled to provide books. It just seemed wrong.”

That experience led Gerardo to sign up for Teach for America, where he learned firsthand about the challenges facing young people, parents and teachers. He later founded a nonprofit that he led for 10 years, the Baltimore Dance Crews Project, which helped bring dance programming to more than 20,000 students.

“My mother was a dancer who also taught dance to kids, and I saw how much joy it brought them,” he said.

Gerardo has taken these experiences to his current role as senior associate at the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“It’s such a unique opportunity to work across all sectors of the organization to help better the futures of children and young people in every capacity, from child welfare to education, community development and health care,” Gerardo said. “I think Baltimore is the best city because it’s honest about its challenges, and we work with our grant recipients to better the lives of kids.”

Perhaps Gerardo’s greatest impact has been elevating the voices of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in Baltimore by creating networking and professional development opportunities as founder and president of the Baltimore chapter of the National Association of Asian American Professionals.

“I saw that the AAPI community was existing in silos: Those in academia or those in medicine tended to stick together,” he said. “I wanted to bring together the AAPI community so that people could make new friends and network. People kept saying that they wanted to see other business leaders who looked like them.”

He also serves on the AAPI Advisory Committee for Baltimore City under Mayor Brandon Scott and the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs for Gov. Wes Moore.

“It’s important to have the ear of our leaders to ensure that the needs of the AAPI community are met,” Gerardo said.

Gerardo and his husband have fostered two sons, one of whom they adopted, furthering the work in bettering the lives of children.

Tameka Harry

Director of Transition to Work Services, The Arc Baltimore

Tameka Harry. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

After graduating from the University of Maryland, Tameka Harry was looking for a job. She signed up to be a substitute teacher, a decision that would shape her career path forever.

“I was randomly placed in a class for special education,” Harry said. “I learned that the classroom did not fit my skill sets; however, I knew that working with those with intellectual disabilities was what I wanted to do with my career, so I start researching what jobs were out there that would allow me to work with this population, and I saw a listing for a job coach with The Arc. I got the job and have been here for almost 17 years.”

Now, as director of transition to work services at The Arc Baltimore, Harry leads a team that helps those with intellectual disabilities learn key skills and prepares them for meaningful careers.

“We help them explore different career paths that fit their skills, as well as soft skills such as what to wear in the workplace, how to ensure that you are on time to work and appropriate workplace behaviors,” Harry said. “It’s also important that I teach them self-advocacy — how to speak up for themselves and talk to their employers about their needs and challenges. When needed, we can also send a job coach to their workplace to provide assistance.”

Harry explained that two of the initiatives that she oversees are the high school transition internship program and the adult internship program, both components of the Project SEARCH program.

“The high school program provides both classroom time and on-campus internships at either the University of Maryland, Baltimore or University of Maryland Medical Center. Our students work in a variety of areas and learn skills that can transition to any career path,” Harry said. “In our adult program, they work in three internships of their choice from September to May at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. Our graduates then go on to successful careers — many of them win employee of the year awards and have perfect attendance.”

Harry said that she loves the challenges her job brings every day.

“I aim to break down stereotypes every day, as I want to show people what individuals with disabilities can do. I view it as a healthy challenge because I get to help improve people’s lives. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she said.

Andrew Janet

Partner, Janet, Janet and Suggs, LLC, Co-Chair of Sexual Abuse Division

Andrew S. Janet. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

While practicing law in New York, Andrew Janet began to see how states were becoming more aware of the barriers that statute of limitations regulations presented to victims of sexual abuse.

“The statute of limitations made it difficult for survivors to pursue justice,” Janet said. Once he moved back to Maryland and joined his father’s law practice, he aimed to expand the firm’s involvement in these cases.

Janet was drawn to the legal field at a young age. “I saw my dad was so fulfilled with his work, and I was inspired.”

One such landmark case Janet spearheaded was on behalf of 139 plaintiffs who brought litigation against the University of Southern California related to sexual abuse, assault and harassment by Dr. George Tyndall, the school’s obstetrician gynecologist, that led to the largest known recovery in a sexual abuse case in U.S. history.

“Then, once Maryland passed the Maryland Child Victims Act, it eliminated the statute of limitations, which allowed adults who were victims of sexual abuse as children to pursue litigation,” Janet said. “I felt the temperature of the country change, as people finally started waking up to the scope of child sexual abuse and the insidious ways it can ruin someone’s life and cause severe mental health issues.”

Janet, who is a partner in the firm and co-chair of the sexual abuse division, said the survivors he represents “have been underserved by the justice system for way too long. Unfortunately, sexual predators will always find a setting that allows them to prey on children and young adults,” he said. He is especially sensitive to these issues as the father of three children.

In 2024, Janet and his team were the first to successfully defend the constitutionality of the Maryland Child Victims Act, in a Maryland Circuit Court. That decision was recently upheld by the Supreme Court of Maryland.

“It was important to defend the act in order to protect survivors and allow them to seek justice, regardless of when the abuse occurred,” Janet said. “My work is so rewarding, and I know in my heart that I’m doing good work for those who deserve justice. I just want to help them get their life back.”

Sarah Klein

Director of Front-End Operations and Community Relations, Klein’s Family Markets

Sarah Klein. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Born into the family business, Sarah Klein said she realized at a young age the importance of giving back to the communities you serve.

“My family instilled in me that you should help the customers who help our business grow and serve the communities where our stores are located,” said Klein, director of front-end operations and community relations at Klein’s Family Markets, a family-owned chain of supermarkets in Harford and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City.

Klein oversees the Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland Charitable Fund, which supports a number of community nonprofits, including UM-Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and Klein’s Family Crisis Center.

“We focus on three areas: education, health care and hunger,” said Klein; she focuses on mental health and addiction in particular. “We see a lot of addiction and mental health struggles in our community. We are a second-chance employer (employers who provide jobs for individuals with criminal records), and to see people turn their lives around but not get a second chance at employment is tough.”

Klein’s has been a long-time supporter of health care in Harford County, she said. “My dad had Type 1 diabetes as a child and always had to go to Baltimore for treatment. My grandmother recalled those trips downtown, and I think her dedication to having a quality hospital in the community stemmed from that experience.”

Klein said her role with the foundation is more than simply writing a check to a nonprofit organization.

“We obviously cannot support every cause financially; however, as a grocer, we can provide food for nonprofit organizations,” she said. “I especially like when I can support an employee’s school by something as simple as supplying cupcakes and sodas for an event.”

Klein also serves on several charitable boards, most notably as president of the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation.

“That one is special to me, because I’ve come a long way from a board member with little experience to now president, where I am able to help drive the direction of the organization,” Klein said.

However, her true passion is the family business.

“I’m so fortunate that my family allows me to be the face of the company and do good work for the community. My daughter is three-and-a-half years old, and sometimes I take her to work with me. She loves seeing our employees, who are like family. I grew up in this business, so it’s humbling to see my life come full circle,” Klein said.

Liz Lenrow

Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Elizabeth Lenrow. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Liz Lenrow is very aware of the impact that attending Roland Park Country School (RPCS) had on her upbringing.

“The mentality there was that I could do anything I put my mind to in life. My experience there shaped who I am today,” said Lenrow, who also credits her parents for their support. “I have personally benefited from the women who have helped me along the way.”

Lenrow, executive director of J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Baltimore, is actively involved in the community, especially her alma mater, RPCS. “I love going back there and mentoring the next generation of leaders,” said Lenrow, who is a member of the RPCS Board of Trustees.

At RPCS, she holds finance panels and informational sessions, but she is most passionate about educating young women about careers in finance.

“We bring students to our office to show them the different career paths in finance and wealth management. The field sounds intimidating for some, so I aim to help boost their confidence,” she said.

Lenrow also mentors young professionals at J.P. Morgan by sharing her experiences and best practices, and being involved with the company’s Women on the Move Initiative, which empowers young women employees to grow in their careers.

When Lenrow moved back to Baltimore from New York in 2019, she was excited to reconnect with her Baltimore community, especially the Jewish community. She instantly became involved in the Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore.

“I was excited to be involved with an organization dedicated to Judaism, which is a big part of my identity; my faith is very important to me,” she said. Lenrow also serves on the Sinai Hospital Board of Directors, which she said is fulfilling because it exposes her to a different network of professionals.

“I wish I could do more, but with a 16-month-old son and a daughter on the way, I’m pretty busy,” she said with a laugh.

When she was pursuing her banking career, Lenrow deliberately did not want to have a job where she spent all day “just crunching numbers. I wanted to help people reach their goals. I love my job because I am close to my clients and am a part of all the milestones of their lives: marriages, birth of their children and — sadly sometimes — the death of a loved one,” she said. “It’s about building those relationships and sometimes acting as a therapist.”

Detective Jahlik Mathis

Executive Director, Police and Sneaks

Jahlik Mathis. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

Jahlik Mathis knows first-hand what it’s like to go to school wearing worn-out sneakers.

“I grew up in Philadelphia, and we never had a lot of money for new shoes or the latest Air Jordans, and I got teased a lot,” Mathis said.

Mathis, a detective in the Public Integrity Bureau for the Special Investigation Response Team at Baltimore City Police, received a call one day from a mother saying that her son would not attend school.

“I asked him why not, and he said that he was getting teased because his shoes had holes in them, so I told him, ‘I’ll make you a deal. If you go to school, I will buy you a new pair of Nike shoes.’ I went to Mondawmin Mall and used my own money to buy a pair for him,” Mathis said. “His mom later reached out to me on Instagram and said that she didn’t have much trust in the police before, but now she did.”

For Mathis, that interaction sparked an idea to start Police and Sneaks, a nonprofit organization that provides new sneakers to kids in need. It began with Mathis buying shoes with money from his paycheck for kids he heard about in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore City who needed them.

“Some of my fellow officers then started donating $2 out of each paycheck and volunteered their time to help. Later, we started getting recognized and received donations from the Ravens, Orioles and other organizations so that we could deliver over 10 pairs each month,” Mathis said.

Mathis said that since the organization has grown, he can no longer deliver each pair himself, so he has formed partnerships with Boys and Girls Clubs, local schools, and police departments. He has received calls from police departments in Atlanta and Philadelphia wanting to replicate his program.

“The kids we serve never dreamed about owning basketball shoes with Steph Curry or LeBron James’s names on them, but it’s more than just sneakers. This program builds trust between the police department and the communities we serve, frees up money for parents to buy groceries or pay a late bill, and gives these kids so much confidence. I would love to see this program across the U.S.,” Mathis said. “There are over 600,000 police officers nationwide. Imagine what impact we could have if each one got involved.”

Brian Meltzer

Partner, Corporate Practice Group, Saul Ewing, LLP

Brian D. Meltzer Esq. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

In 2016, a professional friend of Brian Meltzer reached out to him, saying he was stepping down from the board of the Community Law Center and was tasked with finding a replacement.

“The opportunity to help Baltimore City found me, and nine years later, I am now the board chair,” Meltzer laughed. All joking aside, Meltzer said that the mission of the nonprofit organization aligns perfectly with his own values.

“I’ve always had a strong sense of the need for fairness and for people to be treated properly,” said Meltzer, who credits his dad’s philanthropic work as an inspiration. “It’s clear to me that most underlying issues we see in Baltimore tie back to racial inequality, an issue that lights a fire in me.”

Meltzer said the Community Law Center provides legal services to community and nonprofit organizations, along with neighborhood associations.

“Neighborhood associations need legal representation with issues such as vacant properties, crime and irresponsible landlords, yet they do not have the financial resources. We are basically their law firm, but our work is provided pro bono,” said Meltzer, who added that he is not compensated in his role on the board.

“Vacant properties and homes in disrepair lower the neighborhood’s home values. Additionally, some neighborhoods have liquor stores that become hot spots of illegal activity, which also hurts the neighborhood. We are currently working to find ways for a neighborhood association to sue irresponsible property owners and landlords of commercial buildings fostering illegal activity,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer and the Community Law Center are also tackling the proposed Frederick Douglass Tunnel project at Penn Station in Baltimore.

“All of the demolition work will be done in Black and Brown neighborhoods, and the government may use eminent domain tactics to buy people’s properties for pennies on the dollar. We are working to ensure that residents are compensated properly,” he said.

Meltzer had been volunteering with the Community Law Center for several years when he interviewed for his current job at Saul Ewing, LLP.

“When I interviewed at Saul Ewing, they asked me, ‘What can we do to support you so that you can continue to do this work for the Community Law Center?’ It speaks a lot about their values that they have been so supportive. Everyone at our firm has at least one nonprofit that they are passionate about, and the firm supports them,” he said.

Regina Webb

Senior Consultant for Community Health, Kaiser Permanente

Regina Webb. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

As a senior consultant for community health at Kaiser Permanente, Regina Webb knows the importance of seeing your doctor regularly for check-ups; however, she also knows the impact on your health due to the life you live outside the doctor’s office.

Webb said your ZIP code is a stronger predictor of health outcomes than your genetic code.

“Where you live affects your access to health care, the type of food you can buy, the education you receive and if you are exposed to certain toxins in your environment. That’s why it’s important for us to meet people where they are so that we can determine the resources they need,” she said.

Webb said initiatives such as Kaiser’s mobile health van, holding community health fairs and partnering with community organizations allow her team to reach communities in regions where access to quality health care may be a challenge.

One of the most successful community health outreach programs has been the Good Health & Great Hair initiative. Recognizing that barbershops and salons are a natural gathering place for communities of color, Webb said the program initially aimed to increase the number of people in West Baltimore who got the annual flu shot.

“We shifted to Covid education to help reduce vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic. We received a $500,000 grant from the state of Maryland for vaccine education, and we were able to reach 60,000 Marylanders,” Webb said.

The program has since expanded to partnering with faith-based organizations and nonprofits to provide clinical screenings and social supports.

Webb said that another way she helps people live healthier lives is by providing workforce development and training, as well as college and career readiness programs.

“If you increase your income, it allows you to buy healthier food and maybe move to a better neighborhood. It’s all interconnected,” she said.

Webb said Kaiser also works with refugee communities for those who have healthcare backgrounds but might need additional training to find successful careers in health care in the mid-Atlantic region.

Beyond her employment, Webb serves as board chair of Baltimore Healthy Start, which aims to improve maternal health for communities of color. Service is in her blood.

“I’m Baltimore born and raised, and am so blessed in so many ways. I live by the mantra that ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ Organizations such as Upward Bound and the Baltimore Urban League provided me with opportunities, so now I want to give back,” Webb said.

Randy Wells III

Community Engagement Liaison, Housing Authority of Baltimore City

Randolph Wells III. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

When you work in social services, sometimes it can be difficult to ascertain whether the work you are doing has created meaningful change for the communities you serve. Luckily for Randy Wells, community engagement liaison for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC), he hears firsthand the impact his work has on the residents he serves.

“I have had people that I have helped over the years come back to me and tell me that if it wasn’t for the tough love that I showed them, then they probably wouldn’t have made it to where they are today,” Wells said. “It’s great to see the successes people have had, and I get to watch their journey every day.”

Wells’s role is to build meaningful connections between HABC, residents and the broader community. He works directly with public housing and Housing Choice Voucher Program participants to identify their needs and connect them to resources, services and opportunities that can improve their quality of life.

“Over the past year, a large part of my job was helping transition the residents of Poe Homes to other housing while Poe Homes is being rebuilt,” Wells said. “I worked one-on-one with them to explore options such as another public housing unit, a Section 8 residence or homeownership, as well as determining whether they want to return to Poe Homes once it’s complete,” Wells said.

Wells manages HABC’s volunteer program to recruit, train and place volunteers in roles that best support residents. He also is the point of contact with HABC’s community partners, such as Transformation Health, which provides mental health and substance use treatment services.

Wells earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore (UB) and is currently pursuing his master’s degree there. He is president of the Student Events Board and is working on the upcoming Centennial Celebration for UB. Wells also coordinates the volunteer program as the iServe volunteer coordinator for the First Impression Ministry at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

Ultimately, the main focus for Wells in his job is the well-being of the residents whom HABC serves.

“My goal is to create spaces where our residents feel heard, valued and empowered to thrive. Ultimately, my work is driven by a passion for service and a commitment to improving the lives of Baltimore City residents,” he said.

Ashley Williams

Chief Executive Officer, Clymb

Ashley Williams. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

When Ashley Williams was a school director of climate and culture, she saw students struggle with stress, rage, misbehavior and anxiety. She knew at that moment that she had to do something to help these kids.

“I saw students experiencing emotions without the tools and language to express what they were feeling. I wanted them to know that they were not alone,” Williams said. With this mind, she founded Clymb, a mobile, digital emotional wellness platform and developed it alongside therapists, educators, child development specialists and emotional wellness experts.

Williams explained that children in grades K-8 check in daily on their emotional well-being, and Clymb provides tools designed to provide helpful insights. Based on their input, Clymb suggests resources such as relaxation practices, energizing movements, stretches and activities and videos from a vast library. She added that there is a parent dashboard so that parents can track their child’s progress and be alerted if a child repeatedly states they are stressed, for example.

“It’s important for children to have the ability to identify their emotions and give them the language to express what’s going on. With Clymb, they can learn ‘this is what you are experiencing and here are some tools to help.’ It takes the fear of the unknown away,” Williams said.

Williams recognized that technology is the language to reach young people, as they are on devices every day.

“We focus on emotional health, which is a broad term focusing on how you process emotions and stress, and emotional intelligence, which helps you recognize and understand your emotions as well as the emotions of those around you,” Williams added.

Williams noted that the pandemic only made children more stressed. “The pandemic disrupted daily routines, eliminated in-person interaction with their peer groups, and isolated children. Emotional needs skyrocketed at the same time that resources were limited.”

Williams believes that investing in emotional intelligence is good for society. She noted a Columbia University study that stated that for every dollar schools spend on social-emotional learning programs, those investments return an average $11 worth of benefits such as dropout prevention, increased confidence and focus, and a decrease in emotional issues at school.

“Clymb is my life’s work, as I get to help shape kids’ personal development and emotional wellness. Seeing them go from a withdrawn child to one who’s engaged is so rewarding,” she said.