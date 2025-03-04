A sunny, 60-degree Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore called to mind baseball season, and Camden Yards is readying for the Orioles’ first game later this month, too. After construction in the offseason, the ballpark’s moved-in left field wall is nearing completion.

One other highly anticipated renovation is coming, too. In the next few weeks, the Maryland Stadium Authority will add speakers to the ballpark’s center field scoreboard as a stopgap fix to the sound system.

Oriole Park visitors have long bemoaned the venue’s audio quality, complaining it often sounds garbled. The temporary fix will be followed by a permanent upgrade in time for the 2026 season.

During Tuesday’s monthly stadium authority board meeting, John Samoryk, vice president for procurement, discussed the installation of “some temporary equipment to enhance the sound system for Oriole Park for this upcoming baseball season.”

A cluster of speakers, paid for through the authority, will be attached to the scoreboard.

“The work has begun so that they’ll make some improvements to the sound quality here at the ballpark for the season — before the system can be replaced as part of the master plan project,” Samoryk told the board during Tuesday’s meeting, held at the B&O Warehouse overlooking Oriole Park.

The authority, which owns Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium, is in the midst of extensive, state-funded upgrades at the two stadiums that are tenanted by the Orioles and Ravens, respectively. The upgrades were made possible by a 2022 law allowing for $1.2 billion in public money to go toward the stadiums.

Oriole Park’s sound system, scoreboard, chiller plant and control room will be updated as part of the first round of renovations, totaling $135 million. Construction of those projects will not begin in earnest until after the 2025 season, but to rectify the immediate sound issues, the authority will use the speakers in the short term.

The ballpark’s audio-visual system was last significantly updated with a $9.1 million enhancement ahead of the 2009 season.

Earlier this year, when the state’s Board of Public Works approved a ballpark financing plan, Gov. Wes Moore said: “Those who attend a lot of Orioles games, as I do, we cannot wait for the revamped sound system.”

Orioles owner David Rubenstein said last month at the Orioles’ spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida, that eventually the park will have a “bigger, better scoreboard” and a clubhouse that’s “better for the players.”

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It won’t all be done by the end of ‘26, but a lot of it will be ready for next season.”

Baltimore Banner reporter Danielle Allentuck contributed to this story.