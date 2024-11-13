Contract negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) came to a halt Tuesday afternoon, ending two days earlier than scheduled. If the sides fail to reach an agreement by Jan. 15, dockworkers at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, including the Port of Baltimore, could go back on strike.

The union, which represents about 45,000 dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast ports, and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents ports and shippers, resumed talks this month after the end of a three-day strike in October. That was the first strike in nearly 50 years.

The ILA and USMX reached a tentative agreement on a 61.5% raise and a longer contract, but job protection against automation was left unresolved.

According to separate statements from USMX and ILA, progress was made on several issues during two days of negotiations this month, but the use of technology and automation continues to be a sticking point.

“For over 13 years, our position has been clear: we embrace technologies that improve safety and efficiency, but only when a human being remains at the helm,” the ILA said in a statement. “Automation, whether full or semi, replaces jobs and erodes the historical work functions we’ve fought hard to protect.

USMX said in a statement that it is “not seeking technology that would eliminate jobs.”

“What we need is continued modernization that is essential to improve worker safety, increase efficiency in a way that protects and grows jobs, keeps supply chains strong, and increases capacity that will financially benefit American businesses and workers alike,” its statement said.

It is unclear if or when negotiations will resume.

Change is coming to the Port of Baltimore, though. President Joe Biden visited the shipping channel two weeks ago to announce awards of nearly $3 billion to ports across the country, including $147 million to Baltimore through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program.

The federal funding is set to improve and electrify port infrastructure, reduce pollution, combat climate change, and support union jobs in Baltimore and other cities.

In his speech, Biden called himself the most “pro-union president” and congratulated the ILA on wage gains.

“Big congratulations to your fellow longshoremen who just won a record wage gain. You deserve it, man,” he said.

The president also committed to pushing Congress to fund the construction of a bridge to replace the Francis Scott Key Bridge, after it collapsed in March.