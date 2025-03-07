The Port of Baltimore could be losing one of its two cruise ships — and with it, more than 40 cruises each year.

Royal Caribbean has operated the 915-foot Vision of the Seas out of Baltimore since 2023, but booking information on the cruise line’s website suggests the ship will be on the move. Vision of the Seas is available for round-trip bookings out of Baltimore until mid-October 2026, but beginning in late October, the ship will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the website indicates.

Relocation of the Vision of the Seas would be a loss for the port. The ship is scheduled to take 45 trips out of Baltimore in 2025; Carnival’s Carnival Pride, the other cruise ship based in Baltimore, has 48 trips scheduled this year.

Royal Caribbean did not reply to requests for comment. Richard Scher, a spokesperson for the Maryland Port Administration, which oversees Baltimore’s port, said, “We’re aware of potential changes in deployment for Royal Caribbean at the Port of Baltimore.” He noted that cruise lines “make decisions on where to place a ship on an annual basis.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Vision of the Seas, like the Carnival Pride, operates year-round out of Baltimore, sailing to southern destinations such as the Bahamas and Bermuda. In summer months, it also sails to Canada and New England. Trips range from five to 12 nights.

“Royal Caribbean has been an outstanding cruise partner for many years at the Port of Baltimore. We are continuing to hold discussions with them,” Scher said in a statement.

More than 444,000 passengers boarded cruises from the Port of Baltimore in 2023, the third-most in the port’s history and most since 2012. Ships that sail out of Baltimore “have done so at full passenger capacity for years,” Scher said.

Cruises paused for two months in 2024 in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, which blocked the shipping channel. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, the port’s cruise terminal was converted into a command hub full of emergency response personnel, rather than vacationers.

The collapsed bridge’s remaining structures will be demolished this summer and in-water construction of the new bridge will begin this fall, but those activities are not expected to block the shipping channel.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Port of Baltimore recently agreed to a five-year contract with Carnival Cruise Line that runs through the end of 2029. Scher also noted that cruise lines AIDA and Crystal Cruises will each visit Baltimore next year.

“Cruising is a key focus for us at the Port of Baltimore and we will continue to look at opportunities to grow our cruise business,” Scher said.

Scott Faust, a travel agent who operates Destinations 24/7 Travel Services, said he recently spoke with Royal Caribbean and was “shocked” to learn the Vision of the Seas was relocating. In the past, he said, cruise lines have expressed interest in bringing more ships into Baltimore — but they’ve been limited by bridge height.

The new Key Bridge will be significantly taller than its predecessor — with 230 feet of vertical clearance — but the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which first opened in 1952, only allows 185 feet beneath it. That limits many of the newer cruise ships, some of which require over 210 feet of clearance.

Faust, who was based in Baltimore for 33 years before moving recently, said cruise lines have long said they wish those bridges weren’t there.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore residents who have seen one of the cruise ships in the harbor can attest to their size. Vision of the Seas, which entered service in 1998, can accommodate about 2,800 guests plus crew. The Carnival Pride, which first sailed in 2002, can fit almost 3,600. But the ships pale in comparison to newer ones that often sail out of places like Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s mammoth Icon of the Seas, which embarked on its first voyage last year, is triple the tonnage of the Vision of the Seas.