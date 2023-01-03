What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Baltimore City the week of Dec. 26?

A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the last week.

In total, 351 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,777. The average price per square foot was $162.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 26., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $625,000, condominium at 675 President Street

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 675 President Street in Baltimore. The price was $625,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in November. The condo was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,898 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $329.

9. $670,000, single-family home at 3503 Olympia Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 3503 Olympia Avenue in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $670,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 3,120 square feet. The price per square foot was $215.

8. $680,000, townhouse at 459 Bouldin Street

The property at 459 Bouldin Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 3,231 square feet. The price per square foot is $210.

7. $725,000, townhouse at 1217 Hull Street

The sale of the townhouse at 1217 Hull Street, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,490 square feet. The price per square foot was $208.

6. $760,000, detached house at 8205 Tama Court

The property at 8205 Tama Court in Pikesville has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 2,895 square feet. The price per square foot is $263.

5. $830,000, single-family residence at 101 Highfield Road

The 3,637 square-foot single-family residence at 101 Highfield Road, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $830,000, $228 per square foot. The house was built in 1955.

4. $849,000, detached house at 205 Upnor Road

The 3,521-square-foot single-family residence at 205 Upnor Road in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $849,000, $241 per square foot. The house was built in 1928.

3. $925,000, townhouse at 1603 Park Avenue

The sale of the townhouse at 1603 Park Avenue, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $925,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,500 square feet. The price per square foot was $206.

2. $935,000, single-family house at 217 Witherspoon Road

The property at 217 Witherspoon Road in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $935,000. The house was built in 1935 and has a living area of 2,764 square feet. The price per square foot is $338.

1. $1.2 million, detached house at 204 Hawthorne Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 204 Hawthorne Road in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $1,170,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 3,622 square feet. The price per square foot was $323.