Could you live in a house smaller than 1,000 square feet? These three homes, ranging from $145,000-$270,000, pack a lot of punch into their small footprints.
They could be perfect for a single person, first-time homebuyers or anyone looking to downsize.
Updated alley rowhouse in Union Square
Tucked behind the grand homes facing Union Square, you’ll find this charming alley rowhouse. This home is the smallest on this list, at just 576 square feet. The first floor is open and bright, with a front living/dining room, and a kitchen in the back of the house. The kitchen, while small, has been fully updated and includes top-of-the-line appliances. Upstairs, there’s a bedroom with exposed brick, and an updated bathroom.
Outside, you’ll find a nice brick courtyard off the kitchen, ideal for outdoor dining and relaxing. The home is in Union Square, around the corner from the neighborhood park. It’s also within walking distance of Hollins Market, Pigtown and downtown.
The details:
- Address: 1503 Lemmon St.
- List price: $145,000
- One bedroom, one bathroom (576 square feet)
- Agent: Brigitte Williams, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Rowhouse with three outdoor areas in Fells Point
This Fells Point rowhouse offers three stories of living space and three outdoor areas. The home enters to a galley kitchen, featuring butcher block counters, glass front cabinets, and bold, geometric tile. Behind the kitchen is a small dining area and a spiral staircase to the second floor. There’s also a living room that opens to an enclosed courtyard. The second and third stories both contain a bedroom with a private balcony and a full bathroom.
On top of the three outdoor areas, this home also offers a super convenient location, just minutes away from restaurants and shops in Fells Point, Harbor Point and Harbor East. It’s also within walking distance of downtown and major employers, making it easy to walk to work and not have to worry about a car. If you’re not looking to buy, this home is also available for rent for $2,050/month.
The details:
- Address: 1529 Aliceanna St.
- List price: $270,000
- Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (740 square feet)
- Agents: Simone Bazos and Harriett Wasserman, Berkshire Hathaway
Traditional rowhouse in Hampden
This traditional rowhouse in Hampden is nicely updated and ready for its next owner. A covered porch welcomes you home. Inside, you’ll find an open floor plan with a shared living and dining space. A newly updated kitchen features granite counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. There are attractive hardwood floors throughout the home. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and one updated bathroom. There’s a walk-out lower level that’s unfinished, but could be used as an additional living space.
At the back of the house, there is another covered porch with steps down to a small outdoor space. The home is located on a quiet street, within walking distance to Hampden shops and restaurants, Wyman Park and the Stony Run Trail.
The details:
- Address: 3145 Tilden Drive
- List price: $229,900
- Two bedrooms, one bathroom (600 square feet)
- Agents: Jim Schaecher and Jeremy Myers, Jim Schaecher Group of Keller Williams
Jason Freeman is the creator of Historic Homes of Baltimore.