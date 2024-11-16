Alo, the luxury yoga, activewear and accessory line with the cultlike following, has opened its first Maryland retail store in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood.

The brand received more than 600 RSVPs for the VIP member opening Thursday of its Alo Sanctuary store at the corner of Aliceanna and South Exeter streets, which also has a yoga studio and cafe.

A line snaked down Aliceanna Street as people tried to get in, said Kira Paterakis Nissley, a leasing and special projects manager with Harbor East Management Group, a property management company that owns, develops and manages Harbor East.

The store officially opened to the public Friday. Paterakis Nissley called the opening a “smashing success.”

“Baltimore was very excited for Alo’s arrival, to say the least,” she said.

Alo is the latest retailer to open in the Harbor East neighborhood, which has developed into a luxury retail and dining strip and is home to the Four Seasons Hotel. Alo joins direct competitor Lululemon and other high-end brands, including Chanel Beauty, Saatva luxury furniture and Gorjana jewelry.

Harbor East Management first announced Alo signed a lease for the 4,100-square-foot location in April. It is located in a portion of the space once occupied by Arhaus, a furniture store that left Harbor East for Baltimore County a year ago, according to a Harbor East Management statement.

Alo, which stands for air, land and ocean, was first founded in 2007 in Los Angeles by childhood friends Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge, who had become interested in yoga as a treatment for anxiety and a back injury, respectively, according to Alo’s website.

The brand’s commitment to sustainability means clothing production and manufacturing is “socially conscious, humane and ethical,” according to the website. There are more than 60 Alo Sanctuaries in the U.S., and more than 80 worldwide.

In a previous statement, Tim O’Donald, president of Harbor East Management, called the neighborhood a “natural” fit for the company’s first Maryland store.

“The neighborhood’s curated collection of prominent national brands and unique local businesses provides an upscale experience for shopping, dining, living and working,” O’Donald added.