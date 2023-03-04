For sale: 3 unique homes in downtown Annapolis

Annapolis is a great city, filled with historic homes, charming shops and restaurants and beautiful water views. It also has plenty of notable sites, including the Maryland State House and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Here are three recent real estate listings, ranging from about $1.2 million-$3.85 million. The listings were selected by Historic Homes of Baltimore creator Jason Freeman, though one of the homes is now under contract.







Sleek converted firehouse condo in the Historic District

(RECreative Visual)

Built in 1913 as the Waterwitch Hook & Ladder No. 1, this former firehouse has been beautifully converted into a one-of-a-kind condo. Inside, the home opens to a foyer and an open concept living and dining area. High ceilings and a large skylight create a bright and inviting shared space. The kitchen has been newly renovated, with custom walnut cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Off the kitchen is a half bathroom and an office/den. There’s also two bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom. The primary bedroom has a newly updated bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Besides the stunning interior, the home has a one-car garage with storage and an outdoor patio. It’s also perfectly located in the downtown Annapolis Historic District, just around the corner from City Dock and Main Street, and nestled between the State House and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The details:

Address: 33 East St. #1

33 East St. #1 List price: $1,495,000

$1,495,000 Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (2,000 square feet)

Agent: Marion Brenner, Long & Foster







Beautiful historic home remodeled from top to bottom in the Historic District

(Anice Hoachlander)

This absolutely stunning home, built in 1920, has recently undergone a top-to-bottom renovation. The home’s original charm has been preserved, while luxurious updates and fresh interiors have been added. Inside, you’ll find a spacious floor plan, with a first floor living room, dining room, family room and kitchen. The kitchen, an addition, is stunning; it has marble countertops, navy custom cabinets and a large eat-in area. French doors lead to the outdoor patio. A beautiful staircase (with a medallion of the Naval Academy insignia embedded in the first-floor banister) in the foyer leads upstairs, to the second and third floors. There are four bedrooms and four full bathrooms on the upper levels. The bathrooms have been beautifully updated, with heated floors, marble countertops and custom marble and tile showers. The primary bedroom has custom closets, an upper-level living room, a gas fireplace and access to the balcony. A finished lower level includes a second kitchen, an additional bedroom, a full bathroom and a walk-out mudroom and laundry room.

The home has a massive second story balcony and a private brick patio and driveway. The exterior of the home has also been updated with a new slate roof, copper flashing and gutters and upgraded windows. You can’t beat the location, just around the corner from the State House, Main Street, City Dock and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The details:

Newly updated home with yard in Murray Hill

(Michele Sheiko/Real Patience)

This Murray Hill home, built in 2001, recently underwent an impressive renovation. Inside, you’ll find a small foyer and an open living and dining room. The house is bright and open, with large windows, recessed lighting and new hardwood flooring. The dining area has unique cabinetry with a window into the kitchen. A beautiful kitchen features custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops and a large island. Off of the kitchen is a family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. A finished lower level has a media/recreation room and a home gym.

An inviting covered porch is located at the front of the house. A rear deck off the kitchen overlooks a flat, fenced yard with room for gardening and play. Both the front porch and rear deck were recently upgraded with Trex decking. The home is an easy walk to West Street Arts District, waterfront parks and Main Street shops and restaurants.