Anne Arundel County real estate update: $630,000 for a single-family home

Published on: March 11, 2023 3:00 PM EST

Interested in Anne Arundel County houses for sale? A property at 3917 River Club Drive in Anne Arundel County was sold on Feb. 13, 2023, for $630,000, or $326 per square foot. The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,935 square feet. The house sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

  • In September 2022, a 2,476-square-foot home on River Club Drive in Edgewater sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $252.
  • A 4,132-square-foot home at 719 Great Heron Drive in Edgewater sold in February 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $184.
  • On Holly Road, Edgewater, in January 2023, a 4,479-square-foot home was sold for $1,975,000, a price per square foot of $441.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 119 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $473,928, $252 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

