Single-family residence sells in Anne Arundel County for $1.1 million

Published on: March 08, 2023 7:09 PM EST

153 Longfellow Drive - Google Street View
Interested in homes for sale in Anne Arundel County? Here’s a real estate market update. A spacious property located at 153 Longfellow Drive in Anne Arundel County was sold on Feb. 13, 2023 for $1,100,000, or $272 per square foot. The house built in 1994 has an interior space of 4,040 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold close by:

  • On Sandgate Court, Millersville, in December 2022, a 2,690-square-foot home was sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $331.
  • A 2,158-square-foot home at 136 Pineview Avenue in Severna Park sold in September 2022 for $474,900, a price per square foot of $220.
  • In January 2023, a 944-square-foot home on Mabel Lane in Severna Park sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $265.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 119 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $473,928, $252 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

