Anne Arundel County: 10 most expensive homes sold the week of March 13

Interested in homes for sale in Anne Arundel County? Check out the Anne Arundel real estate market updates for the week of March 13.

A house in Pasadena that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Anne Arundel County in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County increased in the past week from $233 to $235. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $451,924, $250 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $440,000, townhouse at 8211 Caton Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 8211 Caton Avenue in Glen Burnie. The price was $440,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 2,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190.

9. $445,000, single-family residence at 523 Monterey Avenue

The property at 523 Monterey Avenue in Odenton has new owners. The price was $445,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,702 square feet. The price per square foot is $261.

8. $449,900, townhouse at 7210 Banwell Court

The 1,972 square-foot townhouse at 7210 Banwell Court in Hanover has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $449,900, $228 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

7. $450,000, single-family home at 15 Beechwood Road

The 2,036-square-foot single-family residence at 15 Beechwood Road, Arnold, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $450,000, $221 per square foot. The house was built in 1955.

6. $490,000, detached house at 1405 Generals Highway

The sale of the detached house at 1405 Generals Highway, Crownsville, has been finalized. The price was $490,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,336 square feet. The price per square foot was $367.

5. $520,000, single-family home at 1582 Comanche Road

The sale of the single family residence at 1582 Comanche Road in Arnold has been finalized. The price was $520,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 2,424 square feet. The price per square foot was $215.

4. $580,000, condominium at 100 Severn Avenue

The property at 100 Severn Avenue in Annapolis has new owners. The price was $580,000. The condominium has a living area of 1,135 square feet. The price per square foot is $511.

3. $630,000, single-family residence at 507 Wilson Road

The 2,036-square-foot single-family home at 507 Wilson Road, Crownsville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $630,000, $309 per square foot. The house was built in 1986.

2. $865,000, detached house at 3436 Constellation Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3436 Constellation Drive in Davidsonville. The price was $865,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 3,784 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $229.

1. $1 million, single-family residence at 8119 Pinehurst Harbour Way

The property at 8119 Pinehurst Harbour Way in Pasadena has new owners. The price was $1,035,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 4,543 square feet. The price per square foot is $228.