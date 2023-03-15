Single-family residence in Anne Arundel County sells for $645,000

Interested in homes for sale in Anne Arundel County? A 1,904-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The property located at 1751 Harewood Lane in Anne Arundel County was sold on Feb. 22, 2023. The $645,000 purchase price works out to $339 per square foot. The house is situated on a 8,120-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

In October 2022, a 1,870-square-foot home on Montipelier Court in Crofton sold for $532,000, a price per square foot of $284.

A 1,378-square-foot home at 1703 Bellefield Court in Crofton sold in January 2023, for $489,000, a price per square foot of $355.

On Remington Drive, Crofton, in December 2022, a 1,856-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $310.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County increased in the last week from $234 to $235. In total, 94 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $500,014. The average price per square foot was $240.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

