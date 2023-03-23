Townhouse sells in Anne Arundel County for $449,900

Interested in homes for sale in Anne Arundel County? A house located at 7210 Banwell Court in Anne Arundel County has a new owner. The 1,972-square-foot property, built in 2006, was sold on Feb. 23, 2023, for $449,900, or $228 per square foot. The house sits on a 3,674-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,664-square-foot home on Hurley Court in Hanover sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $176.

A 2,652-square-foot home at 1521 Hurley Court in Hanover sold in January 2023, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $189.

On Laurel Hill Road, Hanover, in October 2022, a 2,320-square-foot home was sold for $493,000, a price per square foot of $213.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County increased in the past week from $233 to $235. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $451,924, $250 per square foot. A house in Pasadena that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Anne Arundel County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Anne Arundel County news.