Townhouse sells for $345,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 110 South Wolfe Street in Baltimore City was sold on April 5, 2023 for $345,000, or $197 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,752 square feet. The house is situated on a 1,204-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In October 2022, a 2,255-square-foot home on East Pratt Street in Baltimore sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $162.

On South Ann Street, Baltimore, in January 2023, a 1,944-square-foot home was sold for $376,000, a price per square foot of $193.

A 2,474-square-foot home at 126 South Ann Street in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $670,000, a price per square foot of $271.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $149 to $144. In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.