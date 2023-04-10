Baltimore City house sells for $365,060

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 2,264-square-foot house built in 1924 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 1200 Pine Heights Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on March 29, 2023. The $365,060 purchase price works out to $161 per square foot. The single-family house is situated on a 7,200-square-foot lot.
Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
- On Coolidge Avenue, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 2,796-square-foot home was sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $109.
- A 1,546-square-foot home at 3604 Hineline Road in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $307,400, a price per square foot of $199.
- In January 2023, a 1,496-square-foot home on Hineline Road in Baltimore sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $160.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
