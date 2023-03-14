Single family house in Baltimore City sells for $370,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,918-square-foot house built in 1913 has changed hands. The historic property located at 6109 Ready Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on Feb. 28, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price works out to $193 per square foot. The property sits on a 7,888-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,088-square-foot home at 6010 Clearspring Road in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $196.

On Hollen Road, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,098-square-foot home was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $346.

In November 2022, a 1,380-square-foot home on East Lake Avenue in Baltimore sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $145.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $155 to $146. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $234,665, $157 per square foot. A condo in Baltimore that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.