Updated The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week to $154, which is the lowest in the city. That’s $18 less than the Baltimore City median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Baltimore City was $150.

The most expensive community in Baltimore City is Anne Arundel County, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $257.

Outside of Baltimore City, the best deal can be found in Baltimore County, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $196.

In the past week, a 1,360-square-foot home on Allendale Street in Baltimore City sold for $210,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Dec. 11.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.