Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $350,000

Published on: May 09, 2023 7:14 AM EDT

824 West 32nd Street - Google Street View
Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 824 West 32nd Street in Baltimore City was sold on April 27, 2023 for $350,000, or $365 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 960 square feet. The house is situated on a 1,485-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

  • A 1,040-square-foot home at 907 West 33rd Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $332.
  • In January 2023, an 840-square-foot home on Paine Street in Baltimore sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $286.
  • On Paine Street, Baltimore, in February 2023, a 1,080-square-foot home was sold for $145,000, a price per square foot of $134.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week to $155. In total, 240 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $243,550. The average price per square foot was $168. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

