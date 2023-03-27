Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $375,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,324-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 3429 Roland Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on March 6, 2023, for $375,000, or $283 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3,750-square-foot lot.
Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:
- A 1,204-square-foot home at 851 Powers Street in Baltimore sold in September 2022, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $361.
- On Roland Avenue, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,554-square-foot home was sold for $251,000, a price per square foot of $162.
- In November 2022, a 1,242-square-foot home on West 34th Street in Baltimore sold for $439,000, a price per square foot of $353.
In total, 311 real estate sales were recorded in Baltimore City during the past week, with an average price of $247,326, $155 per square foot.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
