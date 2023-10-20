For sale: 3 unique condos or co-ops for sale in Baltimore

Condos and co-ops are appealing to certain buyers for many reasons, including offering prime locations, appealing amenities and less maintenance. Here are three unique condos/co-ops for sale at various price points, ranging from $89,000-$799,000.

Charming co-op in Roland Park

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

Located in a historic 1912 building designed by noted architect Clyde Nelson Friz, this cozy unit offers attractive interiors at an appealing price. Inside this one-bedroom unit, you’ll find wood floors, a decorative mantel and arched doorways. There’s a bright living room, an attached dining area and a separate kitchen with white cabinets and bold blue countertops. The bedroom has a nice closet, and the bathroom features original tile.

The details:

List price: $89,000 (HOA fees: $660/month)

One bedroom, one bathroom (630 square feet)

Agent: Cara Shea Kohler, The Baldwin & Griffin Group, Compass

Industrial loft condo in Federal Hill

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

Once a bowling alley, this building has been converted into cool industrial loft condos. Inside this unit, enjoy soaring 10-foot ceilings, exposed rafters and beams, and a unique open floor plan. The main living space is incredibly open and bright, thanks to large windows, a huge skylight and no interior walls. The sleek kitchen is the focal point of the space, with a center island made from the original floors of the old bowling alley. Partition walls separate the two bedroom spaces, which are located at separate ends of the unit, providing flexibility in how the space is used. There are two walk-in closets and two bathrooms.

French doors off the main living space lead to a private roof deck with city views. There is also a storage room and one parking space. The home is situated in the heart of Federal Hill, near neighborhood shops and restaurants, the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.

The details:

List price: $319,900 (HOA fees: $255/month)

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (2,070 square feet)

Agent: Heather Comstock, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Modern two-story condo in Tuscany-Canterbury

(Stanley Zerden)

(Stanley Zerden)

(Stanley Zerden)

(Stanley Zerden)

(Stanley Zerden)

(Stanley Zerden)

This two-story condo has been beautifully updated and renovated by Baltimore interior design firm Jenkins Baer Associates. This unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, a beautiful custom kitchen and a spacious outdoor terrace. The home opens to a foyer, which leads to a bright dining area, spacious living room and kitchen. Highlights of the modern kitchen include sleek cabinetry, granite countertops and an eat-in breakfast bar. A bedroom and bathroom complete the main level. Up the modern staircase, a landing overlooks below. The primary bedroom features high ceilings, a massive walk-in closet and dressing area, and an en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. There’s also a third bedroom and bathroom.

A massive 47-foot terrace off the first level provides a unique outdoor space with city views. The unit is in a full-service building with a 24-hour front desk, doorman and additional amenities. It comes with garage parking for two cars and additional storage. The building is conveniently located to the Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and multiple parks and restaurants.

The details:

List price: $799,000 (HOA fees: $1,747/month)

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms (2,332 square feet)