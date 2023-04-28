A church, a school and a grain elevator: 3 nontraditional condos for sale in Baltimore

In Baltimore, thereare lots of examples of adaptive reuse architecture. If you’re looking for a unique home, look no further than these three nontraditional condos, ranging in price from $419,000-$775,000.







Unique converted church condo in Otterbein

On a charming tree-lined street, you’ll find this late 1800s church, which has been converted into four condos. Inside this unit, enjoy 20-foot ceilings, exposed brick and hardwood floors. The main level opens to a foyer, which leads to a spacious living room with a double-sided fireplace, an open dining area, and a kitchen with Spanish tile. There’s also a full bathroom, and on the other side of the living room fireplace, there is a first-floor bedroom. Up a spiral staircase, a den overlooks below. There’s another bedroom and a beautiful bathroom with separate tub and shower. A third story has a half bathroom and an additional room, which could be used as a studio, guest room or office.

The home is situated next to one of Otterbein’s charming pocket parks, and this unit features a stunning balcony in the trees, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Outside, there is a storage unit. The home is located within walking distance to Camden Yards, the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill shops and restaurants.

Updated converted elementary school condo in Otterbein

An 1860s elementary school, Public School 123, has been converted into charming condos. This unit boasts unique character and modern updates. It has original maple hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings and exposed brick. An open living and dining shared space features a wood-burning fireplace and large windows. A gourmet kitchen has been thoughtfully updated with top-of-the-line appliances. There’s also a half bath on this level. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms, each with their own updated full bathroom. As a bonus, the home has a large basement for storage and laundry.

A private outdoor patio space with a pergola provides an attractive outdoor space. There’s also an assigned parking spot in a gated lot. Membership to the neighborhood pool, the Otterbein Swim Club, conveys with the home, and is located across the street. You’re also conveniently located to neighborhood parks, Camden Yards, the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill shops and restaurants.

Converted grain elevator industrial condo in Locust Point

This spacious industrial condo was once a B&O railroad grain elevator, built in 1923. Today, the building has been transformed into sleek condos. This unit features massive windows, original concrete and new wide plank hardwoods. There’s a two-story living room, which is the main gathering space of the home. It’s connected to a spacious dining room and a gourmet kitchen, with Viking appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The main level also has one bedroom with a full bathroom and an additional half bath. Upstairs, a loft with steel railings overlooks the living room. The primary bedroom is very spacious, with lots of storage and a beautifully updated bathroom. There’s also one more bedroom and full bathroom.

As part of Silo Point, this condo offers amenities including a 24-hour front desk and onsite concierge, fitness center and a 19th floor lounge. The condo includes three deeded parking spaces and storage space. It’s located in Locust Point, within walking distance of Fort McHenry, parks, restaurants and the waterfront.

