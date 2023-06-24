For sale: 4 condos built on Baltimore history

In Baltimore, there are lots of examples of adaptive reuse architecture, especially along the harbor, where industrial factories and warehouses have been transformed into modern condos.

If you’re looking for a unique home, look no further than these four nontraditional condos, ranging in price from $150,000-$795,000.

Converted tobacco warehouse (studio condo in Fells Point)

Once a tobacco warehouse, Henderson’s Wharf has been converted into a condo building and hotel. This studio condo offers a unique living space in a prime location. At less than 500 square feet, the unit packs a lot into a small footprint, with exposed brick, cork flooring and charming built-in shelving.

It includes a living space with a Murphy bed, kitchen area and an updated bathroom. The home overlooks a quiet courtyard — perfect for someone looking for a small space in a great location along the harbor.

Building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a welcoming lobby, fitness center and private courtyard. The building is located right next to the water, marina and walking promenade in Fells Point. Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Fells Point while taking in beautiful water views.

The details:

Converted school (one-bedroom condo in Bolton Hill)

(Gabriel Dutton)

(Gabriel Dutton)

(Gabriel Dutton)

(Gabriel Dutton)

(Gabriel Dutton)

(Gabriel Dutton)

This unique stone building was the previous location of Friends School of Baltimore, and today houses modern condos. This one bedroom unit features wood floors, large windows, and an updated kitchen and bathroom. A spacious living room with built-ins opens via a pass-through window to the kitchen, with a counter for dining. The galley kitchen is nicely updated, with granite counters, a wine fridge, and access to the in-unit laundry. The bedroom is generously sized and the bathroom is updated.

Building amenities include an on-site gym, additional storage space, and one deeded parking spot. The home is located directly across the street from the Park Avenue medians, a linear green space with fountains and gardens. It’s also in close proximity to Maryland Institute College of Art, Bolton Hill shops and restaurants and other neighborhood parks.

The details:

Address: 1714 Park Ave., Unit 304

1714 Park Ave., Unit 304 List price: $150,000 (Contingent) (HOA fees: $397/month)

$150,000 (Contingent) (HOA fees: $397/month) One bedroom, one bathroom (678 square feet)

Agent: Gabriel Dutton, Keller Williams Realty

Converted malt house (two-bedroom condo in Little Italy)

(Beverly Funkhouser Photography)

(Beverly Funkhouser Photography)

(Beverly Funkhouser Photography)

(Beverly Funkhouser Photography)

(Beverly Funkhouser Photography)

The Canal Street Malt House was built in 1866, and originally stored malt for the city’s growing brewing industry. Today, its industrial loft-style condos are unlike anything you’ll find in the city. This spacious unit features a two-story loft, concrete floors and lots of natural light, thanks to the home’s massive windows.

Inside, the condo opens to a foyer and half-bathroom. There’s a large open floor plan, with a dining area, living room and breakfast nook. A sleek kitchen that’s open to the rest of the home has stainless steel appliances and soapstone countertops. This level also has a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Another large walk-in closet has been converted into a custom gym.

Upstairs, you’ll find a huge primary bedroom loft. It has an attached den, perfect for a home office. There’s also a large walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom, with a separate bathtub and shower.

Building amenities include a landscaped courtyard and garage parking for two cars. In addition to the communal courtyard, this home also has its own private patio off the main living area. The building is conveniently located in Little Italy, around the corner from some of the city’s best Italian restaurants and minutes to Harbor East, the Inner Harbor and downtown.

The details:

Converted tin factory (three-bedroom condo in Canton)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

This waterfront condo building in Canton was once a tin factory, producing up to 4 million tins per day. Today, it’s a unique condo building with 89 units.

This unit features 18-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a spacious two-story layout. Entering the unit, you’ll find a foyer with a balcony above, a laundry area and a half-bathroom. An updated kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry. A service window opens to the dining area and spacious living room. This open concept living area has high ceilings, wood floors and massive windows, creating a bright, welcoming space. It also overlooks the outdoor balcony. The first floor is completed with a bright primary bedroom, featuring a walk-in closet and a modern en suite bathroom with heated floors and a luxurious shower.

Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, each with large closets, a full bathroom and a large storage space.

Building amenities include 24-hour security, a welcoming lobby, charming outdoor space, a shared roof terrace and one parking spot. The home also has a covered balcony off the living room and primary bedroom. Shops, restaurants and Canton Waterfront Park are just steps away.