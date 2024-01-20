Condos are appealing to certain buyers for many reasons, including offering prime locations, appealing amenities and less maintenance.

Here are three great condos for sale, ranging from $187,000-$242,000.

Modern condo in Mount Vernon

In the heart of Mt. Vernon, you’ll find this attractive one-bedroom condo. The unit has an open-concept floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. There’s a gas fireplace in the living area, a dining area, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with seating. Off the main living area is the bedroom with a generous closet. A modern bathroom is accessible from both the hall and the bedroom. There’s also convenient in-unit laundry.

The building is called The Revels, named after Hiram Revels, who preached here as a minister in the 1850s and ’60s, and would go on to become the first African American member of the U.S. Senate. The building was completely renovated in 2006 and now includes 13 condo units with an elevator. There is also a separate storage space located in the basement.

The building is located in the heart of Mount Vernon, just around the corner from the Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place. Walk to The Walters Art Museum, Peabody Institute, Penn Station and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 104 W Madison St. Unit 7

List price: $187,000 (HOA fees: $396/month)

One bedroom, one bathroom (680 square feet)

Agent: Joan Goldman, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Nicely updated waterfront condo in Canton

This one-bedroom Canton condo unit is nicely updated and move-in ready; it even comes fully furnished! The unit has an open floor plan with a shared living and dining area and a modern kitchen with counter seating. A covered patio and a beautiful interior courtyard with a gazebo are off the living area. The bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet, the bathroom is updated and there’s in-unit laundry.

The unit is located in the Lighthouse Landing building, along the water in Canton. Building amenities include 24-hour concierge and security, a gym, an interior courtyard and one garage parking space. Enjoy easy access to the waterfront promenade, Canton Waterfront Park and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 2702 Lighthouse Point East Unit 535

List price: $215,000 (HOA fees: $534/month)

One bedroom, one bathroom (760 square feet)

Agent: Darlene Wise, Cummings and Co. Realtors

Attractive two-bedroom condo downtown

Enjoy luxury living downtown in this spacious two-bedroom condo. The unit opens to a modern kitchen and large dining area. The kitchen has granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a center island. Next to the kitchen is a living room with a fireplace and access to a large balcony. There are high ceilings, crown molding, and lots of natural light. A hallway leads to the unit’s two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a tub. There’s also in-unit laundry.

A spacious covered balcony provides space for outdoor seating to take in the city views. The building has lots of amenities, including 24-hour concierge service, fitness room, a resort-style outdoor pool, business center, a game room and one parking space. It’s located in the heart of downtown, two blocks from the Inner Harbor. This central location is easily accessible to city attractions, offices and downtown shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 414 Water St. Unit 3008

List price: $242,000 (HOA fees: $890/month)

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (967 square feet)

Agent: Sarah Dolengo, Premier Group of Long and Foster