Known as Three Ponds, this Caves Valley estate features a stunning 1925 Georgian home, a guesthouse, and about 14 acres of preserved land with, you guessed it, three idyllic ponds.

A long driveway wraps around to the back of the main house, offering remarkable views of the brick home and the private grounds. The home has been meticulously renovated, maintaining its original charm while being refreshed for modern living. It opens to a grand center hall with ornate millwork, a crystal chandelier and a beautiful grand staircase. On one side is a spacious formal living room with a wall of built-ins and one of the home’s many fireplaces. Two sets of French doors lead to a cheery sunroom. There’s also a more relaxed lounge across the hall with a built-in wet bar, wine fridge and ice maker, perfect for entertaining.

A brand-new kitchen is one of the highlights of the home. The massive space features two quartz islands, top-of-the-line appliances, vaulted ceilings and a walk-in butler’s pantry. It’s a chef’s dream. A dining room, family room and mudroom are also on the main level.

Upstairs, there are four generously sized bedrooms and three updated bathrooms. The primary suite is luxurious, with a large dressing room, a private deck and a marble en suite bathroom with heated floors. There are laundry rooms on the main level and the bedroom level for ultimate convenience. A third level contains flex space that could be used as a studio, gym, or playroom. The basement is finished with a recreation space, half bathroom and additional storage.

A large stone terrace at the front of the house overlooks the vast property. Another terrace sits off the kitchen, perfect for al fresco dining and cocktails. While exploring the grounds, you’ll also find a raised vegetable garden, fully fenced zen garden, fenced pasture/dog run, and an attached, oversized two-car garage.

Next to one of the property’s three ponds, there’s a delightful three-bedroom, three-bathroom guesthouse. It has a full kitchen, living room, laundry and stone terrace, making it perfect for long-term visitors.

The home is located across from the Caves Valley Golf Club. Irvine Nature Center, Green Spring Station and multiple private schools are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is only 30 minutes away.

An open house will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The details:

