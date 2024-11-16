Known as Caves Castle Farm, this stunning four-bedroom home offers eclectic interiors and resort-style amenities. The home has been boldly renovated and features a blend of old and new, with luxurious finishes throughout. Outside, enjoy a stunning backyard oasis situated on 8.5 private acres.

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

The home opens to a traditional foyer with herringbone wood floors, significant millwork and historic charm. It leads to an open gourmet kitchen and dining area that features bold colors and punchy wallpaper. The kitchen has been thoughtfully renovated with a functional floor plan, high-end appliances and a massive eat-in island. The home flows nicely to a bright living room, thanks to a wall of windows and French doors leading to the backyard. There’s also a more relaxed family room with built-ins and a fireplace.

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom. An incredible primary suite features two dressing areas and a luxurious bathroom with a stunning bathtub, a separate glass-enclosed shower, heated floors and an infrared sauna. The remaining bedrooms are spacious, and each has its own updated bathroom. There’s also a laundry room on this level.

One of the home’s most striking features is the main level great room. This addition contains vaulted wood beam ceilings, skylights and massive glass windows, and serves as a distinct gathering space. It’s also perfect for entertaining, with a beautiful built-in wet bar, billiards area and easy access to the stunning backyard.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Enjoy a massive home gym with an indoor basketball court and a half-court outside.

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heather Hartley/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

The backyard is a true outdoor oasis, with incredible spaces to relax, entertain, dine al fresco and garden. A highlight is the saltwater pool, surrounded by beautiful hardscaping and a large pavilion. Spacious patios overlook the pool, with twinkling lights strung above. There’s also a hot tub, firepit area and an enclosed garden space with raised garden beds. A private wood-chipped trail around the perimeter of the property completes this one-of-a-kind home.

The home is conveniently located near Caves Valley Golf Club, Irvine Nature Center and Green Spring Station. Downtown Baltimore is 25 minutes away.

The details: