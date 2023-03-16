Single family house in Baltimore County sells for $630,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A 3,186-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 9201 Georgia Belle Drive in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 27, 2023. The $630,000 purchase price works out to $198 per square foot. The house sits on a 10,335-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In October 2022, a 2,765-square-foot home on Georgia Belle Drive in Perry Hall sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $226.

On Scenic Drive, Perry Hall, in January 2023, a 3,880-square-foot home was sold for $668,000, a price per square foot of $172.

A 2,925-square-foot home at 9407 Harcrest Way in Perry Hall sold in September 2022, for $622,600, a price per square foot of $213.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the past week from $181 to $169. In total, 85 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $304,534, $180 per square foot. A house in Dundalk that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the last week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

