Single family residence sells in Baltimore County for $505,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A 2,086-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 9120 Sunset Ridge Road in Baltimore County was sold on March 7, 2023. The $505,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property sits on an 8,886-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

In October 2022, a 1,760-square-foot home on Sunrise Court in Randallstown sold for $393,000, a price per square foot of $223.

A 1,760-square-foot home at 9136 Sunset Ridge Road in Randallstown sold in October 2022 for $288,000, a price per square foot of $164.

On Sunset Ridge Road, Randallstown, in October 2022, a 2,451-square-foot home was sold for $457,000, a price per square foot of $186.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $169 to $180. In total, 128 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $330,914. The average price per square foot was $186. A house in Owings Mills that sold for $999,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

