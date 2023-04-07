Townhouse sells in Baltimore County for $550,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A 3,364-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 6405 Totteridge Street in Baltimore County was sold on March 15, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $163 per square foot. The property sits on a 2,400-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Falconwood Street, Middle River, in January 2023, a 3,120-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $176.

A 2,080-square-foot home at 418 Heritage Street in Middle River sold in January 2023, for $429,000, a price per square foot of $206.

In September 2022, a 2,400-square-foot home on Redbridge Street in Middle River sold for $558,374, a price per square foot of $233.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the past week from $186 to $180. In total, 225 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $305,416, $186 per square foot. A house sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

