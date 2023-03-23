Baltimore County: Top 10 most expensive homes sold the week of March 13

Interested in houses for sale in Baltimore County? Check out the Baltimore County real estate market updates for the week of March 13.

A house in Owings Mills that sold for $999,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $169 to $180. In total, 128 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $330,914. The average price per square foot was $186.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $600,000, single-family house at 11545 Franklinville Road

The 2,836-square-foot single-family house at 11545 Franklinville Road in Upper Falls has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $600,000, $212 per square foot. The house was built in 1960.

9. $630,000, detached house at 9201 Georgia Belle Drive

The property at 9201 Georgia Belle Drive in Perry Hall has new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,186 square feet. The price per square foot is $198.

8. $635,000, single-family residence at 125 Oakdale Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 125 Oakdale Avenue in Catonsville. The price was $635,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1919 and the living area totals 1,394 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $456.

7. $712,000, single-family house at 5107 Hugunin Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 5107 Hugunin Way, Perry Hall, has been finalized. The price was $712,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 5,292 square feet. The price per square foot was $135.

6. $715,000, detached house at 2404 Geist Road

The 2,049 square-foot single-family house at 2404 Geist Road, Reisterstown, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $715,000, $349 per square foot. The house was built in 1840.

5. $750,000, detached house at 10100 Falls Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 10100 Falls Road in Lutherville Timonium has been finalized. The price was $750,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1876 and has a living area of 2,603 square feet. The price per square foot was $288.

4. $756,700, single-family home at 2728 Old Court Road

The property at 2728 Old Court Road in Pikesville has new owners. The price was $756,700. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 5,282 square feet. The price per square foot is $143.

3. $865,000, detached house at 1649 Bullock Circle

The 3,398 square-foot single-family home at 1649 Bullock Circle in Owings Mills has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $865,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

2. $910,000, single-family house at 3601 Jackson Cabin Road

The property at 3601 Jackson Cabin Road in Phoenix has new owners. The price was $910,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 4,719 square feet. The price per square foot is $193.

1. $999,000, single-family home at 11110 Hidden Trail Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 11110 Hidden Trail Drive, Owings Mills, has been finalized. The price was $999,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,450 square feet. The price per square foot was $290.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

