Single-family residence sells for $599,900 in Baltimore County

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A spacious house located at 9310 Pent Angel Way in Baltimore County has new owners. The 2,400-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on March 8, 2023. The $599,900 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house is situated on a 1.1-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,882-square-foot home at 9218 Cornflower Road in Nottingham sold in February 2023 for $300,000, a price per square foot of $104.

In October 2022, a 1,677-square-foot home on Haycoke Road in Nottingham sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $194.

On Gardenia Road, Nottingham, in December 2022, a 2,586-square-foot home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $155.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $169 to $180. In total, 128 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $330,914. The average price per square foot was $186. A house in Owings Mills that sold for $999,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore County news.