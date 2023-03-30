Single-family house in Baltimore County sells for $640,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A spacious property located at 2202 Forest Ridge Road in Baltimore County was sold on March 14, 2023. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The house, built in 1968, has an interior space of 2,896 square feet. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Forest Ridge Court, Lutherville Timonium, in February 2023, a 3,506-square-foot home was sold for $702,000, a price per square foot of $200.

A 2,510-square-foot home at 329 Presway Road in Lutherville Timonium sold in September 2022, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $199.

In September 2022, a 3,130-square-foot home on Mayfair Field Drive in Lutherville Timonium sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $246.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $180 to $185. In total, 236 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $327,508. The average price per square foot was $191. A house in Towson that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore County news.