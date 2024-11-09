Nestled on a 3.4-acre hilltop in Baltimore County, you’ll find this beautiful, historic stone and cedar shake home. Built in 1898, the five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath home has been beautifully preserved and thoughtfully updated for modern living.

The home opens to a marble foyer with the home’s main staircase. Off the foyer is the formal living room with one of the home’s five fireplaces. A beautiful gourmet kitchen and attached sunroom highlight this beautiful home. Enjoy custom cabinetry, granite counters, a wood stove and a large island. This attractive space also contains a relaxed dining area and access to the back staircase. It opens to a stunning sunroom, an ideal gathering space. There are original stone walls, a large skylight and a floor-length wall of windows. French doors off the sunroom lead to an expansive wood library or family room. A charming formal dining room completes the main level.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a California walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. The additional bedrooms feature charming details, including beautiful hardwood floors, fireplaces and built-ins.

Outside, the home has an inviting covered front porch large enough for several sitting areas. In the backyard, relax and entertain on one of two bluestone patios, surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Mature trees dot the large lot. There’s also a detached two-car garage with a workshop and a large, one-of-a-kind playhouse with a fireplace.

Tucked away on a quiet street in Baltimore County, the home is conveniently located close to L’Hirondelle Club of Ruxton, Lake Roland and neighborhood shops. Commuting to downtown Baltimore is easy, and less than 20 minutes away.

The details: