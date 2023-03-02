Sale closed in Baltimore County: $310,000 for a single-family home

The historic property located at 4200 Oak Road in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 10, 2023 for $310,000, or $287 per square foot. The house built in 1920 has an interior space of 1,080 square feet. The property sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Alabama Avenue, Halethorpe, in October 2022, a 966-square-foot home was sold for $332,000, a price per square foot of $344.

A 1,824-square-foot home at 2817 Alabama Avenue in Halethorpe sold in November 2022 for $340,000, a price per square foot of $186.

In December 2022, a 3,154-square-foot home on Augusta Avenue in Halethorpe sold for $191,500, a price per square foot of $61.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the last week from $178 to $156. In total, 36 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $261,340, $175 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.