Sale closed in Baltimore County: $389,000 for a single-family residence

The historic property located at 1731 Winans Avenue in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 9, 2023. The $389,000 purchase price works out to $229 per square foot. The house built in 1927 has an interior space of 1,696 square feet. The house is situated on a 7,000-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A home at 5737 First Avenue in Halethorpe sold in February 2023 for $279,000.

In December 2022, a 1,610-square-foot home on First Avenue in Halethorpe sold for $261,900, a price per square foot of $163.

On Second Avenue, Halethorpe, in January 2023, a home was sold for $236,000.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the last week from $178 to $156. In total, 36 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $261,340, $175 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.