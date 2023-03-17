Baltimore County real estate sale: $357,500 for a townhouse

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? The property, located at 217, Gaywood Road in Baltimore County, was sold on Feb. 23, 2023, for $357,500, or $236 per square foot. The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 1,515 square feet. The house sits on a 2,320-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Blenheim Road, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 1,515-square-foot home was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $191.

A 1,630-square-foot home at 232 Blenheim Road in Baltimore sold in September 2022, for $376,000, a price per square foot of $231.

In January 2023, a 1,515-square-foot home on Hopkins Road in Baltimore sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $264.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the past week from $181 to $169. In total, 85 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $304,534, $180 per square foot. A house in Dundalk that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the last week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

