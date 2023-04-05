Recent real estate sale: Baltimore City house sells for $725,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1900-built single-family residence located at 720 Colorado Avenue in Baltimore has been sold for $725,000. The new owners took possession of the 1,807 sq. ft. property in March, at a price per sq. ft. of $401.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Beaumont Avenue, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 1,813-square-foot home was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $182.

In January 2023, a 2,917-square-foot home on Winston Avenue in Baltimore sold for $185,000, a price per square foot of $63.

A 2,390-square-foot home at 5007 Ivanhoe Avenue in Baltimore sold in October 2022, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $132.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $143 to $140. In total, 241 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $230,396. The average price per square foot ended up at $157. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

