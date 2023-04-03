Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of March 27

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of March 27.

A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

In total, 241 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $230,396. The average price per square foot ended up at $157.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $539,000, townhouse at 220 Biddle Street

The property at 220 Biddle Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $539,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 3,051 square feet. The price per square foot is $177.

6. $580,000, townhouse at 1243 Towson Street

The 1,843-square-foot townhouse at 1243 Towson Street, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $580,000, $315 per square foot. The house was built in 2017.

5. $625,000, townhouse at 2932 Elliott Street

The property at 2932 Elliott Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,548 square feet. The price per square foot is $404.

4. $670,000, townhouse at 461 Bouldin Street

The 3,231-square-foot townhouse at 461 Bouldin Street in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $670,000, $207 per square foot. The house was built in 2018.

3. $725,000, detached house at 720 Colorado Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 720 Colorado Avenue in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,807 square feet. The price per square foot was $401.

2. $947,500, townhouse at 1749 Aliceanna Street

The sale of the townhouse at 1749 Aliceanna Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $947,500, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2011 and has a living area of 3,099 square feet. The price per square foot was $306.

1. $1.1 million, detached house at 3804 Greenway

The property at 3804 Greenway in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $1,080,000. The house was built in 1921 and has a living area of 3,936 square feet. The price per square foot is $274.

