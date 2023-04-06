Top 12 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore County the week of March 27

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? Check out the Baltimore County real estate market updates for the week of March 27.

A house sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the past week from $186 to $180. In total, 225 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $305,416, $186 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

12. $600,000, single-family home at 7009 Charles Ridge Road

The property at 7009 Charles Ridge Road in Towson has new owners. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 2,897 square feet. The price per square foot is $207.

11. $610,000, detached house at 1925 Rushley Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1925 Rushley Road in Parkville has been finalized. The price was $610,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,609 square feet. The price per square foot was $234.

10. $615,000, single-family residence at 905 Quaker Bottom Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 905 Quaker Bottom Road in Sparks Glencoe. The price was $615,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,612 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170.

9. $640,000, detached house at 2202 Forest Ridge Road

The 2,896-square-foot detached house at 2202 Forest Ridge Road in Lutherville Timonium has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $640,000, $221 per square foot. The house was built in 1968.

8. $675,000, single-family house at 7003 Kenleigh Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7003 Kenleigh Road in Baltimore. The price was $675,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1961 and the living area totals 2,370 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $285.

7. $700,000, single-family house at 2222 Dalewood Road

The sale of the single-family home at 2222 Dalewood Road, Lutherville Timonium, has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 3,625 square feet. The price per square foot was $193.

6. $710,000, single-family house at 8215 McDonogh Road

The property at 8215 McDonogh Road in Pikesville has new owners. The price was $710,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 3,471 square feet. The price per square foot is $205.

5. $806,000, single-family home at 3506 Hampshire Glen Court

The 4,660 square-foot single-family residence at 3506 Hampshire Glen Court, Phoenix, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $806,000, $173 per square foot. The house was built in 1993.

4. $885,000, detached house at 627 Wood Glenn Court

The property at 627 Wood Glenn Court in Lutherville Timonium has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,059 square feet. The price per square foot is $289.

3. $950,000, single-family house at 25 Bellchase Court

The 4,461 square-foot single-family home at 25 Bellchase Court, Pikesville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $950,000, $213 per square foot. The house was built in 1991.

2. $1.2 million, single-family home at 9 Hickory Knoll Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 9 Hickory Knoll Court in Lutherville Timonium. The price was $1,160,020 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 4,662 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $249.

1. $1.4 million, single-family residence at 6419 Pratt Avenue

The property at 6419 Pratt Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $1,400,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 2,799 square feet. The price per square foot is $500.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

