The opening of an 18-story apartment building in Baltimore has been delayed until early next year after two fires and a flood, according to a recent disclosure to investors.

The Allied apartment complex has 312 units and is one of several new buildings in Harbor Point, a long-planned waterfront development on the site of a former chromium plant. The complex takes its name from the Allied Signal chromium plant, which shut down in the 1980s. The Allied was expected to open late this year. Then came the flood.

At about 2 a.m. on Aug. 19, a 6-inch pipe on the eighth floor separated from its connection point, flooding the area. That damaged several floors and put all three service elevators out of commission.

Three weeks later, on Sept. 10, a fire broke out in a room on the 13th floor. There was another fire the next day. Both caused smoke and water damage to several floors.

According to an incident report from the Baltimore Fire Department, the first fire appeared to start with a cardboard box that contained a new dishwasher.

An investigator thought that a construction worker might have started the fire by discarding a cigarette or some other smoking material. His other theory was that the sunlight reflected into the apartment caused the cardboard to ignite. The official cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The fire department declined to release an incident report for the second fire because it is still under investigation.

A financial disclosure from the development team says both fires are suspected to be arson.

The co-owners and co-developers of the Allied at Harbor Point — Armada Hoffler and Beatty Development — said in a statement that the flood had no connection to the two fires.

“Incidents that impact delivery are not unusual on large and complex construction projects,” the statement said. “With the preleasing well underway, our team is fully focused on delivering the project by the beginning of 2025.”

According to its website, studio apartments at the Allied start at about $2,000 per month, with three-bedroom units going for more than $5,000 per month.

Across the street is the new headquarters of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., an asset management company now located in downtown Baltimore. The firm had been planning to move to Harbor Point late this year but delayed its move until early next year, The Baltimore Business Journal reported.

“Project delays are not unusual, and we have robust contingency plans in place to ensure we meet the needs of our clients and associates,” the company said in a statement.